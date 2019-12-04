‘No Time to Die’ trailer: Daniel Craig ends James Bond tenure with a bang

The name’s Craig. Daniel Craig. But not for much longer.

The first trailer for Craig’s fifth and final act as James Bond, “No Time to Die,” is officially here, and so are some intriguing new characters, played by Oscar winner Rami Malek, “Captain Marvel” star Lashana Lynch and “Knives Out” breakout Ana de Armas. The new teaser, released Wednesday, features plenty of action, opening mid-car chase on the cobblestone streets of Italy.

“We all have our secrets,” Bond growls at Léa Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann while flooring a sleek Aston Martin. “We just didn’t get to yours yet.”

The spy thriller follows Craig’s 007 out of retirement and back into the fray, dodging bullets, sparring with villains and dramatically repeating his name for anyone in need of a reminder. As many speculated, Lynch makes her Bond debut as a double-0 agent, but not as Craig’s replacement — not yet, at least.

“The world’s moved on, Commander Bond,” Lynch’s Nomi challenges the veteran operative. “So stay in your lane. You get in my way, I will put a bullet in your knee.”

The trailer also introduces Malek’s masked mastermind, Safin, in a tense, but tame faceoff with his foe, while de Armas’ Paloma appears briefly toward the end, masterfully wielding a pair of handguns in a classic Bond woman’s ballgown.

“History isn’t kind to men who play God,” Bond warns Safin, followed by a flashy montage set to the iconic Bond theme.

The latest highly anticipated addition to the Bond franchise also stars Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Ralph Fiennes.

“No Time to Die,” directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and co-written by “Fleabag” phenom Phoebe Waller-Bridge, hits theaters April 8.