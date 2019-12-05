‘Dawson City: Frozen Time’ screens with live score at Ace Hotel

Bill Morrison’s wondrous, extraordinarily involving “Dawson City: Frozen Time” is returning to Los Angeles Friday night under ideal conditions.

A surprise art-house success on its initial release, it is coming to the big screen of the Theatre at Ace Hotel in DTLA with its exceptional Alex Somers score performed live by contemporary ensemble Wild Up and Tonality’s women’s choir.

Starting with the discovery of hundreds of unknown films in Canada’s unforgiving Yukon Territory, director Morrison spins an intoxicating tale that’s crammed with wild yarns, amazing facts and unconventional personalities, a documentary that’s also a detective story and a gloss on the political history of the 20th century. If you love film, if you’re thrilled by the way movies combine image and emotion, this is one not to miss.

Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., theatre.acehotel.com/events/cap-ucla-presents-bill-morrison-dawson-city-frozen-time-live/