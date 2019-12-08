Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
The ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ trailer is a real lightning bolt

Gal Gadot in an early image from ‘Wonder Woman 1984' sequel
Gal Gadot in “Wonder Woman 1984,” from director Patty Jenkins.
(Warner Bros.)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
Dec. 8, 2019
1:25 PM
Warner Bros. offered fans a first glimpse at the highly anticipated “Wonder Woman 1984" on Sunday, stoking fan anticipation for the film, which is set to hit theaters next summer.

Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins unveiled the first full trailer for the film in a livestream from Brazil’s Comic Con Experience, known as CCXP.

The trailer offered a first look at villains Cheetah (played by Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), confirmed the return of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor and offered a glimpse at a new Wonder Woman full body suit, complete with wings.

The clip also featured a shot of the superhero swinging from lightning, which set fans ablaze on Twitter.

“Wonder Woman 1984" hits theaters on June 5, 2020.

Sonaiya Kelley
Sonaiya Kelley is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The New York native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism, you can catch her on Twitter tweeting about diversity, “Insecure” and “Atlanta.”
