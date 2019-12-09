All the excited reactions from the 2020 Golden Globes nominees

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations are officially in, and so are all the stunned and grateful reactions from the nominees.

After this year’s TV and film categories were announced Monday morning, several stars took to social media and email to share statements reacting to the news. Netflix’s “Marriage Story” leads the film bracket with six nominations, while TV projects “Chernobyl,” “The Crown” and “Unbelievable” are tied atop the small-screen race with four nods each.

Ricky Gervais will host the 77th Golden Globe Awards live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5. Here’s a roundup of responses, from “Big Little Lies” actress Nicole Kidman and “Living With Yourself” frontman Paul Rudd to “The Farewell” star Awkwafina and “Knives Out” breakout Ana de Armas.

TV nominees:

Nicole Kidman, lead actress in a drama, “Big Little Lies”

“Headed to the set of ‘The Prom’ for the first day of shooting. About to see Meryl and can’t wait to give her a big hug! Thanks to the HFPA for everything you have done for ‘Big Little Lies’ season 2 and its subject matter. It means the world to all of us.”

Reese Witherspoon, lead actress in a drama, “The Morning Show”

“When I’m awakened by shaking and my husband’s much too loud and excited voice at 5 a.m., it must be a good day! I’ve been blessed to work with talented actors and creative teams throughout my career, but this year really takes the cake because I had the honor of working with two amazing groups of people on both ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘The Morning Show’!”

Ben Platt, lead actor in a comedy, “The Politician”

“I am beyond excited and honored to be nominated for my first ever Golden Globe along with our series! Everyone in our ‘Politician’ family has worked so hard on our show and done so with such love, so I’m very grateful that the HFPA has recognized us and I’m proud of my extraordinary ensemble. Congratulations to all the other very deserving nominees (especially my best friend Beanie Feldstein)!”

Thank you so very much to the HFPA for recognizing our @the_Politician family and for making both of these goober prom dates @goldenglobes nominees! pic.twitter.com/hKElV4dS8x — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) December 9, 2019

Paul Rudd, lead actor in a comedy, “Living With Yourself”

“What an honor to be nominated for a Golden Globe and I’m grateful to the HFPA. I’m humbled to be included in a group that’s so talented and respected.”

Christina Applegate, lead actress in a comedy, “Dead to Me”

Holy moly! Thank you hollywood foreign press! I’m so humbled! What a way to wake up!!! — christina applegate (@1capplegate) December 9, 2019

Rachel Brosnahan, lead actress in a comedy, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Sacha Baron Cohen, lead actor in a miniseries, “The Spy”

A heartfelt thank you to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honour. I have long wanted to move away from comedy and do something uncommercial, not reliant on jokes, that few people would see - which I achieved with the The Brothers Grimsby. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) December 9, 2019

Kaitlyn Dever, lead actress in a miniseries, “Unbelievable”

Alan Arkin, supporting actor, “The Kominsky Method”

“Good news! This must mean I’m still alive.”

Helena Bonham Carter, supporting actress, “The Crown”

“I’m thrilled at the news of the nomination this morning in particular because I tried really hard! I wanted to do full justice to the complexities of this woman. I don’t think life was particularly easy for her, but it’s certainly fun to pretend to be her!”

Film nominees:

Cynthia Erivo, lead actress in a drama, “Harriet”

Saoirse Ronan, lead actress in a drama, “Little Women”

“Getting to play Jo March, one of the most inspiring characters in literature, still today, has been an honor. I am eternally grateful to Greta Gerwig for her guidance and partnership, and for her fierce perseverance that brought this incredible cast together and created an environment for us to become a real family and tell this very special story. My performance in this film belongs to Greta as much as it does myself and I share this recognition completely with her.”

Charlize Theron, lead actress in a drama, “Bombshell”

As a producer on #BombshellMovie, I feel extra grateful about my and Margot’s nominations today. We fought to get this movie made because we thought now more than ever this was an important story to tell. Thank you so much to the HFPA @goldenglobes ❤️ — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 9, 2019

Antonio Banderas, lead actor in a drama, “Pain and Glory”

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for my nomination for best actor. My longtime partnership with Pedro [Almodóvar] is something I greatly value. I am proud of the work accomplished in ‘Pain and Glory,’ and appreciate the HFPA acknowledging not only my performance, but the film as a whole. Also, thank you to Sony Pictures Classics for their continued support of the film.”

It is an honor to be nominated as Best Actor in Motion Picture (Drama) and "Pain And Glory" as Best Foreign Language Film Picture at #goldenglobes2020.

Thank you!

_____#PainAndGlory @eldeseo @sonyclassics @goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/tPZVPlBKoQ — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) December 9, 2019

Adam Driver, lead actor in a drama, “Marriage Story”

“I’m incredibly honored to be among this list of actors and extremely grateful to the HFPA. My experience with this movie has felt rare from the start because of the environment that Noah created in the script and on set, the actors and crew I got to work with, and the support that Netflix gave us along the way. A moment like this is hard to describe. I can only repeat how lucky I am to be a part of this movie.”

Ana de Armas, lead actress in a comedy/musical, “Knives Out”

English: “I am so overwhelmed and excited to receive my first Golden Globe nomination that I can hardly believe it is true. I am very grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for their support and appreciation of Knives Out. Congratulations to Daniel [Craig] & Rian [Johnson] and the entire cast and crew on the nomination. This role was an absolute dream for me and to be a part of such an enormously talented ensemble is a chance of a lifetime. I will treasure this moment.”

Give me a minute guys, I’m still speechless! This is INSANE!!!!! 🤯 aaaaaahhhhhh!!!!!! — Ana de Armas (@Ana_d_Armas) December 9, 2019

Awkwafina, lead actress in a comedy/musical, “The Farewell”

“Just woke up to this exciting news and am incredibly honored. I am beyond grateful to the HFPA, and to be grouped with such insanely talented actresses. I grew up watching the Golden Globes every year, cheering for my favorite films and actors. ... It is surreal that I now get to go! Wait, I do get to go, right?”

Beanie Feldstein, lead actress in a comedy/musical, “Booksmart”

What a ridiculously surreal, special morning. Thank you to the HFPA for this beautiful nomination amongst the most extraordinary women. To get to be there with my partner on this journey - @KaitlynDever , my life partner - @BenSPLATT , and my Lady Bird is too much for my heart. pic.twitter.com/4dHh855qrW — Beanie Feldstein (@BeanieFeldstein) December 9, 2019

Roman Griffin Davis, lead actor in a comedy/musical, “Jojo Rabbit”

“Thank you very much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for my Golden Globe nomination. I am amazed and so grateful. Playing Jojo Rabbit was the most important experience in my life. Taika’s story about a little boy who was influenced by hate during WW2 but found the ability to love and accept all others was a responsibility I could not have achieved without the talents and support of Taika, Carthew, Rachel and my fellow cast and crew. I see this nomination as a gift to everyone involved in the film. And thank you to Fox Searchlight, for the opportunity to have missed so much school.”

Taron Egerton, lead actor in a comedy/musical, “Rocketman”

“Telling Elton’s inspiring story through his music and songs has been both a pure joy and an honor. I’m so proud of this creative team and to say that we’re all elated to be recognized by the HFPA at this year’s Golden Globes is a massive understatement. Our wild ride continues...”

Anthony Hopkins, supporting actor, “The Two Popes”