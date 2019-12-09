The biggest snubs and surprises from the 2020 Golden Globe nominations

No Golden Globe nominations day would be complete without at least a few snubs and surprises.

The 2020 list — announced by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson on Monday — unexpectedly includes Hulu limited series “Catch-22” and Netflix comedy series “The Politician,” yet ignores “When They See Us” and “Veep.” (The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. often makes at least some head-scratching selections, and these peculiar choices were largely unpredicted.)

The Times breaks down all of those entrants that surprisingly will, and shockingly won’t, be up for the film and television awards at the ceremony, set to take place Jan. 5 at the Beverly Hilton:

Snub: This year’s Golden Globe director nominations prove the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. still has a problem recognizing women behind the camera. Throughout its 75-year history, women have been nominated for best director at the Globes only seven times. And Greta Gerwig still hasn’t been nominated.

Surprise: In the run-up to Monday morning’s Golden Globe nominations, it wasn’t exactly clear which way the Oscar season winds were blowing for “Joker.” In the end, it came out with four Golden Globe nominations, including best motion picture in the drama category, best director for Todd Phillips, best lead actor in a drama for Joaquin Phoenix and best score.

Surprise: Annette Bening has long been a favorite at the Golden Globes, having won twice and earning six other nominations going all the way back to “Bugsy” in 1992, but it was still a surprise to see her land a nomination for best supporting actress for her role in “The Report.”

Snub: Netflix’s French animated film “I Lost My Body,” a major award-winner out of Cannes, had strong critical momentum — but was edged out of Globes contention in favor of a lineup dominated by more commercial studio heavy hitters.

Surprise: Wait a second — was Disney’s “The Lion King” a live-action film or animated? Not even director Jon Favreau, who utilized live-action and VR techniques to create his photorealistic remake of the 1994 classic, was sure what to technically call it, making the animation nomination a bit of a surprise. Hakuna matata?

Surprise: Cate Blanchett scored a nomination for her role in the comedy “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” a film that received lackluster reviews upon its release in August. Pundits were expecting that slot would likely go to Constance Wu for her role in “Hustlers” or Kaitlyn Dever for her turn in “Booksmart.”

Snub: Gerwig, the writer-director of the latest adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women,” did not receive any nominations. Unlike Gerwig’s 2017 film, “Lady Bird,” which earned four nods from the HFPA, “Little Women” was only recognized for its lead performance from Saoirse Ronan, who plays Jo March in the movie.

Snub: Though the Globes recognized “The Irishman’s” director, Martin Scorsese, supporting actors Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, and screenwriter Steve Zaillian, and nominated the film for best drama, somehow they overlooked Robert De Niro, who plays the lead role.

Snub: The critically acclaimed Netflix limited series “When They See Us” went unmentioned during the nominations announcement, even though Jharrel Jerome took home the Emmy for his performance in the docudrama just months ago. Jerome was left unmentioned in the lead actor category, with Christopher Abbott of “Catch-22" sneaking into the group instead.

Surprise: Executive produced by George Clooney, “Catch-22,” the six-episode Hulu show based on Joseph Heller’s World War II novel, was not well-received when it debuted in May, but it nabbed two nominations on Monday morning — including for Abbott’s performance as Yossarian and for limited series.

Snub: The HFPA almost completely forgot about the existence of a little show called “Game of Thrones,” giving it exactly one nomination for its eighth and final season — for actor Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow. Maybe Globes voters — who were slow to warm to the HBO fantasy — were, like thousands of fans, disappointed in the final season.

Surprise: “The Politician,” Ryan Murphy’s first Netflix series — which also nabbed a nomination for star Ben Platt — surprised for a number of reasons, not least because its nomination came in the comedy series category. The show, a satire on race, class and American political culture, overcame mixed reviews to grab Globe nominations, which reflect the HFPA’s love of Murphy, previously nominated five times.

Snub: The final season of “Veep” fared even worse than fellow HBO series “Game of Thrones,” scoring zero nominations. The caustic satire of American politics has never been as popular with members of the HFPA as it has been with Emmy voters, who showered it with 17 Emmys and a record six consecutive wins for star Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The comedy, in which she played a cynical vice president, hasn’t won a single Golden Globe.

Surprise: Ramy Youssef’s breakout comedy, “Ramy,” made waves with its incisively funny portrait of modern life — Muslim and otherwise — when it debuted on Hulu this spring, but his nomination for comedy actor was far from a lock with Emmy nominees Ted Danson (“The Good Place”) and Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) in the running.

Snub: Director Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” scored nominations for best drama and screenplay and stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver but missed out in the director category.

Snub: The ’80s-set sci-fi title “Stranger Things” previously got nominations love from the Globes, not only in the series category but also for the performances by Winona Ryder and David Harbour. But the third season from the Netflix title, released in July, went unmentioned in all categories.

Snub: The hit HBO drama “Watchmen,” adapted by showrunner Damon Lindelof from the iconic graphic novel, was passed over, as was its star Regina King (the pair’s last collaboration, HBO’s “The Leftovers,” never scored a nod from the HFPA). Awards favorite King was a double nominee at the 2019 Globes — for TV’s “Seven Seconds” and Barry Jenkins’ drama “If Beale Street Could Talk” — and won a Globe and an Oscar for “Beale Street.”