Here are all the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Award nominees

The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were unveiled Wednesday morning at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

“Superstore” star America Ferrera and “The Walking Dead” star Danai Gurira teamed up to announce the nominees in five film and eight TV categories, while SAG-AFTRA’s Elizabeth McLaughlin and Jobeth Williams handled the stunt ensemble races.

The 26th annual SAG Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. Pacific. Here are the nominees.

TELEVISION

Performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”



Performance by a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

Performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

FILM

Performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Performance by a male actor in a leading role

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Performance by a female actor in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Performance by a cast in a motion picture

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

“Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchmen”

Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”