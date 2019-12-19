Hanukkah and Christmas Eve converge for ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ sing-along

Talk about tradition. The Laemmle Theatres’ annual Christmas Eve “Fiddler on the Roof” sing-along is now in its 12th year, and the convergence of Hanukkah and Christmas Eve means that candle lighting will be added to the festivities at the six hosting theaters.

Director Norman Jewison turned the hit Broadway musical, based on the classic Tevye stories by Yiddish writer Sholem Aleichem, into an Oscar-winning film (for Oswald Morris’ cinematography and John Williams’ score). The Laemmles provide lyric sheets for the Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick songs so you can sing along with the irrepressible Topol and the irreplaceable Molly Picon on classics like “Sunrise, Sunset” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” not to mention the always appropriate “If I Were a Rich Man.”

L’chaim, to life.