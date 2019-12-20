‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: Who died and who survived the saga

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Do not read if you have not seen the movie. For a nonspoilery read, check out this “Star Wars” data project.)

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is finally here.

The final installment of the sequel trilogy, which focuses on Rey’s journey as the next great Force-sensitive hero, “The Rise of Skywalker” also marks the conclusion of the nine-film “Skywalker Saga” that started over 40 years ago with the premiere of “A New Hope” in 1977.

The Force has been strong in the Skywalker line, which includes original heroes Luke and Leia as well as the prequel’s Anakin, whom we already knew as the man who becomes Darth Vader by the time 1999’s “A Phantom Menace” arrived to take the universe back to tell his origin story.

The Skywalker of this new generation is Ben Solo — Leia and Han’s son — a warrior for the dark side who goes by Kylo Ren. Does the line end with him? What does the rise of Skywalker mean? Who lived and died in the latest battle to bring balance to the Force?

“Star Wars” movies tend to have a high (nonbloody) body count as they revolve around an intergalactic space war, but most of the casualties are characters whose names you may not remember.

Here’s a quick roll call of who died and survived in “The Rise of Skywalker.” But remember, “No one’s ever really gone.”

(Final spoiler warning. Consider reading the review if you have not yet seen the film.)

Rey: Alive and with a new last name she picked for herself.

Kylo Ren: Dead because Ben ditched the dark side.

Ben Solo: Dead but what a way to go.

Finn: Alive

Poe Dameron: Alive

C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), left, Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Leia Organa: Dead but what she stood for lives on.

Luke Skywalker: Was dead, stayed dead. But available for Force-ghost pep talks.

Han Solo: Dead. I know.

Rose Tico: Alive

Jannah: Alive and ready for a spinoff.

Zorii Bliss: Surprise! She wasn’t dead.

Palpatine: Dead, hopefully for good this time.

Gen. Hux: He died as he lived — hating Kylo Ren.

Lando Calrissian: Alive

Chewbacca: Alive

C-3PO: Alive with most of his memories intact.

R2-D2: Alive

BB-8: Alive

D-0: Alive

Maz Kanata: Alive

Lt. Connix: Alive

Babu Frik and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Babu Frik: Alive to kill us with his cuteness.

Snap Wexley: Dead (even though Greg Grunberg is one of J.J. Abrams’ lifelong friends).

Beaumont Kin: Yes, Dominic Monaghan’s character had a name. And he’s alive.

Allegiant Gen. Pryde: Exploded (dead).

Boolio: Beheaded (probably dead).

Rey’s parents: Mystery solved but still dead.

Knights of Ren: Killed by Ben.

Millennium Falcon: Alive and still the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy.

Luke’s lightsaber: Laid to rest but probably more hibernating than dead.

Porgs: Alive

Ewoks: Alive

Inhabitants of the planet Kijimi: Most likely dead.

Numerous unnamed Resistance fighters: All dead.

Countless troopers on all the Destroyers: All dead.

The Skywalker Saga: Concluded (for now).

The Force: With us always.