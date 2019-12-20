Who are all of those Jedi voices that Rey hears in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’?

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Do not read if you have not seen the movie. For a spoiler-free read, check out this “Star Wars” project.)

A film wrapping up a saga that has been over 40 years in the making, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” features plenty of cameos and references to remind you of its legacy, some more surprising than others.

One of these surprises comes during the climactic battle between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) over the fate of the Force and the entire galaxy. It’s a moment where it seems Palpatine has the upper hand, having drawn on the power of all the Sith to knock out Rey and Ben-no-longer-Kylo-Ren Solo (Adam Driver).

In a call back to her training sequence from earlier in the film, Rey starts reaching out with her mind/feelings/the Force to all of the Jedi who came before her: “Be with me,” says Rey.

This time, she’s successful. A number of past Jedi respond and remind her that “the Force will be with you, always.”

Some of these voices are more recognizable than others, especially for people who are mainly familiar with the films. In addition to characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, the Jedi who speak include characters who have only appeared in the “Star Wars” animated series “The Clone Wars” and “Rebels.”

Here is a rundown of the Jedi voices you can hear calling out to Rey in her moment of need, giving her the encouragement to defeat Palpatine once and for all.

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in “Revenge of the Sith.”

(Lucasfilm Ltd)

Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen)

Audiences first met him as Darth Vader in 1977’s “A New Hope,” but Anakin Skywalker was once a just a young slave boy with a talent for podracing. Despite the Jedi Council’s initial reluctance, Anakin was trained by Obi-Wan Kenobi and became a powerful Jedi knight. He was also believed to be the Chosen One who would bring balance to the Force, but his fear of losing the people he loved drove him to the dark side. Anakin is Luke and Leia’s father.

Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn, left, Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jake Lloyd as Anakin Skywalker in “The Phantom Menace.” (Keith Hamshere / Lucasfilm)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor / Alec Guinness)

The Jedi who trained two generations of Skywalkers, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s first appearance was in “A New Hope.” After his master, Qui-Gon Jinn, was killed in a battle against Darth Maul in 1999’s “The Phantom Menace,” he took on Anakin as his padawan. Obi-Wan served as a general for the Republic in the Clone Wars until Palpatine issued Order 66 to kill all of the Jedi. After defeating Anakin — who had been seduced by the dark side — Obi-Wan takes newborn Luke to Tatooine and goes into hiding under the name Ben. He eventually introduces Luke to the ways of the Force, but their training was cut short when Obi-Wan faces off against his former apprentice (now known as Darth Vader) once again.

Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson)

Introduced in “The Phantom Menace,” Qui-Gon Jinn was a Jedi whose loyalty aligned with the Force more than the Jedi Council — so he didn’t always follow its decisions. He was the first to believe Anakin was the Chosen One after meeting the boy on Tatooine and sensing his potential. After falling in battle against Darth Maul, he asked his padawan Obi-Wan to train Anakin in his stead.

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) with Yoda in “The Empire Strikes Back."

(Lucasfilm)

Yoda (Frank Oz)

A wise and powerful Jedi master with a unique way of phrasing things, Yoda first appeared in 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back.” Long before he met Luke, he served as the Grand Master of the Jedi Council. After the Republic under Palpatine turned on the Jedi, he went into exile and settled in the swamps on Dagobah, where he eventually trained Luke. He was the one who revealed to Luke that he wasn’t the only remaining Skywalker. After becoming one with the Force, Yoda continued to visit Luke in ghost form.

Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson)

The Jedi master with a distinct purple light saber, Mace Windu was a member of the Jedi Council in the waning days of the Republic. In “The Phantom Menace,” Mace, along with Yoda, was among those who denied Qui-Gon’s request to train Anakin. He didn’t believe Anakin was the Chosen One and also initially doubted that the Sith had returned.

Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker in “The Clone Wars.” (Lucasfilm Animation)

Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein)

Ahsoka Tano was Anakin’s padawan learner, introduced in the animated “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (the feature and series that spans the years between “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith). The Force-sensitive Togruta was paired with Anakin by Yoda when she was 14 years and through her training eventually comes to wield two lightsabers. She fought for the Republic until she was framed for the bombing of the Jedi Temple and was expelled by the Jedi Order. Even after Anakin cleared her name, she refused to return. She went into hiding following Order 66 and eventually became an agent of the Rebellion. She also appears in the animated “Star Wars Rebels.”

Kanan Jarrus, second from the left, and the Ghost crew in “Star Wars Rebels.” (Disney )

Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.)

Introduced in “Star Wars Rebels,” Kanan Jarrus was still a padawan when Order 66 was issued. He went into hiding and kept his Force abilities a secret until he meets a Force-sensitive orphan named Ezra Bridger who he decides to train. He was one of the leaders of a small group of rebels based out of the starship Ghost.

Aayla Secura (Jennifer Hale)

A Twi’lek Jedi knight who first appeared in 2002’s “Attack of the Clones,” Aayla Secura was a general who served during the Clone Wars. She was killed while out on a mission when the clonetroopers were ordered to execute Order 66. She was also featured in “The Clone Wars” series.

Adi Gallia (Angelique Perrin)

Adi Gallia was a Tholothian Jedi master who served on the Jedi Council in the last years of the Republic. She first appeared in “The Phantom Menace” and was featured in “The Clone Wars” animated series.

Luminara Unduli (Olivia d’Abo)

A Mirialan Jedi master who fought in the Clone Wars, Luminara Unduli first appeared in “Attack of the Clones” and later in the animated “The Clone Wars.” Instead of being killed by her troops immediately when Order 66 was issued, Luminara was first arrested, then executed, and images of her as a prisoner were used to lure out other Jedi in hiding.