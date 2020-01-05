Snubbed directors Ava DuVernay, Marielle Heller throw shade back at the Golden Globes

Not everyone in Hollywood covets a seat at the Golden Globes, particularly those who were snubbed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. when the male-dominated nominations were announced last month.

Two of those without FOMO? “When They See Us” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” directors Ava DuVernay and Marielle Heller, respectively. The filmmakers took to social media right before showtime Sunday to throw shade at the HFPA and share what better things they had to do.

For DuVernay, it was researching impending war with Iran and blocking internet trolls.

“Upside of not being nominated for Golden Globe for WHEN THEY SEE US: I don’t have to juggle getting into hair, makeup + gown while researching, reading and worrying about impeding war,” DuVernay wrote.

For Heller, it was bouncing around at a 4-year-old’s birthday party. But she is cheering on her star Tom Hanks for his supporting nomination and Cecil B. DeMille honor.

“Everyone is asking if I’m at the Golden Globes. I’m not. I’m at a four year old birthday party instead. I like my choices,” Heller wrote.

That certainly beats spending most of the day in a hair and makeup chair.

