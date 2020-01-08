The Oscars are going hostless this year. Again

Hoping to avoid more host-related missteps, the Academy Awards will skip an official host next month in favor of “big musical numbers, big comedy and star power.”

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced Wednesday that this year’s Oscars telecast will once again unfold without a master of ceremonies.

“Together with the academy we have decided there will be no traditional host again this year, repeating what worked for us last year,” Burke told reporters at ABC’s presentations for the Television Critics Assn. conference in Pasadena.

This year’s #Oscars at a glance:



✅ Stars

✅ Performances

✅ Surprises

🚫 Host



See you Feb. 9th! — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 8, 2020

Advertisement

Given that this year’s Oscars are the earliest ever, leaving Hollywood scrambling to meet voting deadlines, and that last year’s hostless ceremony actually saw a rise in ratings, Wednesday’s announcement was not a surprise.

ABC will broadcast the show again as part of an agreement with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The network has hosted the Oscars telecast since the 1970s.

The 92nd Academy Awards will air live from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9.

Staff writer Meg James contributed to this report.