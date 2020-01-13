Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Movies

Oscar nominations 2020: The complete list

2020 Oscar nominees all announced including best picture.
By Dave LewisDigital Editor 
Jan. 13, 2020
5:41 AM
The nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards were revealed early Monday morning in Los Angeles. Issa Rae and John Cho announced the nominees for all 24 categories. “Joker” led with the most nominations with 11, including best picture. Meanwhile, Netflix led the studios with 24 nominations, including best picture nods for “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman.”

The 92nd Academy Awards are set to take place Sunday, Feb. 9, at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Like last year, the ceremony will go without a host.

Here’s the complete list of 2020 Oscar nominations:

PICTURE:
“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
“Little Women”
“Marriage Story”
“1917"
“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
“Parasite”

DIRECTOR:
Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Sam Mendes, “1917"
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE:
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE:
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

JKR_DAY030_102518_0688465.dng
Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker.”
(Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

ORIGINAL SCORE:
Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”
Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”
Thomas Newman, “1917"
John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

LIVE ACTION SHORT
“Brotherhood”
“Nefta Football Club”
“The Neighbors’ Window”
“Saria”
“A Sister”

ANIMATED SHORT:
“Dcera”
“Hair Love”
“Kitbull”
“Memorable”
“Sister”

“Ford v Ferrari”
A scene from the 2019 movie “Ford V Ferrari” where the famed Le Mans race track came to life with a 400-foot structure, with interior and exterior aspects, constructed on a runway at Agua Dulce Airpark in the Santa Clarita Valley.
(Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox)

SOUND MIXING:
“Ad Astra”
“Ford v Ferrari”
“Joker”
“1917"
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

SOUND EDITING:
“Ford v Ferrari”
“Joker”
“1917"
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

la_env_the_irishman_deageing_movie_72.JPG
Frank (Robert De Niro) meeting Russel (Joe Pesci), de-aged, in a scene from “The Irishman.”
(Netflix)

COSTUME DESIGN:
Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, “The Irishman”
Mayes C. Rubeo, “Jojo Rabbit”
Mark Bridges, “Joker”
Jacqueline Durran, “Little Women”
Arianne Phillips,"Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

CINEMATOGRAPHY:
Rodrigo Prieto, “The Irishman”
Lawrence Sher, “Joker”
Jarin Blaschke, “The Lighthouse”
Roger Deakins, “1917"
Robert Richardson, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Scarlett Johansson and Roman Griffin Davis in “Jojo Rabbit.”
Scarlett Johansson and Roman Griffin Davis in “Jojo Rabbit.”
(Larry Horricks/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation)

FILM EDITING:
“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
“Parasite”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”
Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, “Joker”
Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”
Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
Rian Johnson, “Knives Out”
Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, “1917"
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”

INTERNATIONAL FILM:
“Corpus Chisti”
“Honeyland”
“Les Misérables”
“Pain and Glory”
“Parasite”

DOCUMENTARY SHORT:
“In the Absence”
“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
“Life Overtakes Me”
“St. Louis Superman”
“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
“American Factory”
“The Cave”
“The Edge of Democracy”
“For Sama”
“Honeyland”

ANIMATED FEATURE:
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“I Lost My Body”
“Klaus”
“Missing Link”
“Toy Story 4"

ORIGINAL SONG:
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4"
"(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”
“I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”
“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2"
“Stand Up” from “Harriet”

VISUAL EFFECTS:
“Avengers: Endgame”
“The Irishman”
“The Lion King”
“1917"
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING:
“Bombshell”
“Joker”
“Judy”
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
“1917"

Charlize Theron and John Lithgow in “Bombshell.”
Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly and John Lithgow as Roger Ailes in “Bombshell.”
(Hilary B Gayle)

PRODUCTION DESIGN:
The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“1917"
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
“Parasite”

