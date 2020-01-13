Adam Sandler trolls academy with witty reaction to Oscars snubbing ‘Uncut Gems’

Looks like we might be getting a “Grown Ups 3" after all.

A month after Adam Sandler jokingly threatened on “The Howard Stern Show” to make a movie “that is so bad on purpose” if he didn’t win an Oscar for “Uncut Gems,” the academy has officially snubbed the crime drama in all categories.

But Sandler seems to be taking the shutout in stride on Twitter, where he posted his reaction to Monday’s nominations announcement.

“Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy,” he wrote, invoking his own nickname. “Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member had some momentum heading into the 2020 awards season but ultimately came up short of recognition at the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards and, now, the Oscars.

Still, his uncharacteristically serious turn as a gutsy New York City jeweler has garnered significant acclaim, including from Los Angeles Times critic Justin Chang, who called it “the performance of his career.”

Jokes aside, the funnyman did take a moment to offer kudos to the morning’s actual nominees, including Kathy Bates, who played Sandler’s mother in “The Waterboy.” Bates scored a supporting actress nod for her performance in Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell.”

“Congrats to all my friends who got nominated,” he continued, “especially Mama.”

“I love you my Bobby Boucher!!!” Bates responded, referencing their 1998 sports comedy. “You was robbed!! But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!! Not the one we eat at home, Son.”

Sandler’s witty reaction to his snub has already amassed more than 80,000 likes on Twitter, as well as additional replies from “Uncut Gems” co-directors Josh and Benny Safdie, as well as Josh Gad, star of “Frozen 2" — which was also snubbed.

“You were robbed,” Gad tweeted.

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”), Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) and Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”) round out the list of stars who bested Sandler for lead actor nominations and will compete for the coveted honor next month.

“Uncut Gems” is now in theaters.