Tom Hanks ends 20-year drought with new Oscar nomination

It’s a beautiful day indeed for Tom Hanks, who just scored his first Oscar nomination in almost 20 years for his portrayal of Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

Before the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the 2020 nominees Monday, Hanks’ most recent Oscar recognition came in the form of a lead actor nomination for 2000’s “Cast Away.” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” marks his first Oscar nomination for supporting actor and sixth overall.

Throughout his illustrious career, Hollywood’s favorite nice guy has won two Oscars — for his beloved title role in 1994’s “Forrest Gump” and his turn as a lawyer living with AIDS in 1993’s “Philadelphia.” He was also nominated in the lead actor category for 1998’s “Saving Private Ryan” and 1988’s “Big.”

He was thought to be snubbed for past performances, such as his portrayals of Walt Disney in 2013’s “Saving Mr. Banks” and Captain Richard Phillips in 2013’s “Captain Phillips.”

Director Marielle Heller’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” stars Hanks as Fred Rogers, who develops a friendship with journalist Lloyd Vogel (played by “The Americans” alum Matthew Rhys and based on real-life writer Tom Junod) while helming his hit children’s program, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Hanks also scored nods for his Rogers transformation from the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and SAG Awards.

Earlier this month, the industry veteran earned a standing ovation for his emotional Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, during which he thanked his family and acknowledged the impacts several other actors have had on his craft.

“You’re a dope if you don’t steal from everybody you’ve ever worked with, and I’ve stolen from the likes of the people that only need one name,” he said, name-dropping Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Meg Ryan and more of his former costars.

Come next month’s Oscars ceremony, Hanks will compete against fellow supporting actor nominees Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”), Al Pacino (“The Irishman”), Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”) and Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”).