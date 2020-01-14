New Oscar nominees Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh team up in ‘Black Widow’ teaser

Less than 24 hours after Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh scored Oscar nominations, Marvel has dropped new footage from the pair’s latest project, “Black Widow.”

The first trailer for the highly anticipated prequel centering on Johansson’s super-assassin initially pitted the “Marriage Story” and “Little Women” stars against each other, but Monday night’s “special look” shows them kicking butt together.

In the film, Johansson reprises her Marvel alter-ego, Natasha Romanoff, while Pugh makes her MCU debut as her “sister,” Yelena Belova.

“I was trying to do something good,” Natasha tells her old teammate. “Be more than just a trained killer.”

Advertisement

“You’re fooling yourself,” Yelena replies in a thick Russian accent. “We are still both trained killers.”

The remainder of the preview sees the antiheroines whip out their stealthy spy skills as they take on a slew of threats involving explosions, high-speed car chases and evil minions.

Also joining their team are “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour and “The Favourite” star Rachel Weisz, rounding out the squad in their fancy new black-and-white super-suits.

“There’s a new world of widows — new enemies,” Natasha says. “I’m done running from my past.”

Advertisement

On Monday morning, Pugh received her first Oscar nomination, for her spunky turn as Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women.” Johansson scored her first two Oscar nominations, for her performances as an actress coping with divorce in “Marriage Story” and the conflicted mother of a brainwashed boy in Nazi Germany in “Jojo Rabbit.”

With her Academy Awards debut, Johansson is only the 12th actor to nab nods in both the lead and supporting categories in the same year, and the first to do so in more than a decade.

She and Pugh will compete against each other in the supporting actress race for “Jojo Rabbit” and “Little Women,” respectively, come next month’s ceremony.

“Black Widow” is part of a rapidly growing slate of Marvel content in the works at Disney, including forthcoming features “The Eternals” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” as well as Disney+ spinoff series “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

“Black Widow” hits theaters May 1.