Here are all the 2020 SAG Award winners

Wednesday’s announcement of the Screen Actors Guild Award nominations included some major snubs and surprises in both film and TV
Performance by a male actor in a leading role Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Performance by a female actor in a leading role Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Lupita Nyong’o, “Us” Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
Performance by a male actor in a supporting role Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy” Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
Performance by a female actor in a supporting role Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell” Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
TELEVISION
Performance by an ensemble in a drama series “Big Little Lies” “The Crown” “Game of Thrones” “The Handmaid’s Tale” “Stranger Things”
Performance by an ensemble in a comedy series “Barry” “Fleabag” “The Kominsky Method” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” “Schitt’s Creek”
Performance by a male actor in a drama series Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” Steve Carell, “The Morning Show” Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
Performance by a female actor in a drama series Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Golden Globe voters nominated “Fleabag” star Andrew Scott — better known as the Hot Priest — after he was absurdly snubbed at the Emmys,
Performance by a male actor in a comedy series Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” Bill Hader, “Barry” Andrew Scott, “Fleabag” Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Performance by a female actor in a comedy series Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
Performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries Mahershala Ali, “True Detective” Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” Jared Harris, “Chernobyl” Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us” Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”
Performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries Patricia Arquette, “The Act” Toni Collette, “Unbelievable” Joey King, “The Act” Emily Watson, “Chernobyl” Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
