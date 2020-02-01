Sundance Film Festival awards: The complete list [Updating live]

The 2020 Sundance Film Festival awards in various sections including the U.S. dramatic and documentary competitions will be announced during a Saturday evening awards ceremony on Feb. 1, 2020. Check back for a complete list of winners as they are revealed.

U.S. Dramatic Jury Awards

(Jury: director Rodrigo Garcia, actor Ethan Hawke, filmmaker Dee Rees, actress Isabella Rossellini and director Wash Westmoreland)

Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast: “Charm City Kings”

U.S. Documentary Jury Awards

(Jury: director Kimberly Reed, SFFILM director of programming Rachel Rosen, CNN Films senior vice president Courtney Sexton, director E. Chai Vasarhelyi and ITVS vice president of content Noland Walker)

Advertisement

Special Jury Award for Innovation in Nonfiction Storytelling: Kirsten Johnson, “Dick Johnson Is Dead” (U.S.A.)

Special Jury Award for Editing: Tyler H. Walk, “Welcome To Chechnya” (U.S.A.)

Special Jury Award for Social Impact Filmmaking: Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman, and Eli Despres, “The Fight” (U.S.A.)

Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker: Arthur Jones, “Feels Good Man” (U.S.A.)



Advertisement

World Cinema Dramatic Jury Awards

(Jury: director Haifaa Al Mansour, actor Wagner Moura and actress Alba Rohrwacher)

Grand Jury Prize: “Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness,” directed by Massoud Bakhsh (Iran/France/Germany/Switzerland/Luxembourg)

Jury Award for Directing: Maïmouna Doucouré, “Cuties” (France)

Special Jury Award for Best Screenplay: Fernanda Valadez and Astrid Rondero, “Identifying Features (Sin Señas Particulares)” (Mexico/Spain)

Special Jury Award for Visionary Filmmaking: Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, “This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection” (Lesotho/South Africa/Italy)

Special Jury Award for Acting: Ben Whishaw, “Surge” (U.K.)

World Cinema Documentary Jury Awards

(Jury: Museum of the Moving Image film curator Eric Hynes, Arab Fund for Arts and Culture executive director Rima Mismar and filmmaker Nanfu Wang)

Grand Jury Prize: “Epicentro,” directed by Hubert Sauper (Austria/France/U.S.A.)

Advertisement

Jury Award for Directing: Iryna Tsilyk, “The Earth Is Blue as an Orange” (Ukraine/Lithuania)

Special Jury Award for Creative Storytelling: Benjamin Ree, “The Painter and the Thief” (Norway)

Special Jury Award for Cinematography: Mircea Topoleanu and Radu Ciorniciuc, “Acasa, My Home” (Romania/Germany/Finland)

Special Jury Award for Editing: Mila Aung-Thwin, Sam Soko, and Ryan Mullins, “Softie” (Kenya)

Next Innovator Award

(filmmaker Gregg Araki is the one-person jury for the festival’s Next section, “marked by pure, bold works that are distinguished by an innovative, forward-thinking approach to storytelling”)

“I Carry You With Me,” directed by Heidi Ewing (U.S.A./Mexico)

Audience Awards

U.S. Dramatic: “Minari,” directed by Lee Isaac Chung (U.S.A.)

Advertisement

U.S. Documentary: “Crip Camp,” directed by Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht (U.S.A.)

World Cinema Dramatic: “Identifying Features (Sin Señas Particulares),” directed by Fernanda Valadez (Mexico/Spain)

World Cinema Documentary: “The Reason I Jump,” directed by Jerry Rothwell (U.K.)

Next: “I Carry You With Me,” directed by Heidi Ewing (U.S.A./Mexico)

Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize

(presented to an outstanding feature film focusing on science or technology as a theme, or depicting a scientist, engineer or mathematician as a major character)

(Jury: American Museum of Natural History assistant curator Dr. Ruth Angus, actress Emily Mortimer, filmmaker and visual artist Jessica Oreck, scientist Ainissa Ramirez and filmmaker Michael Tyburski)

“Tesla,” directed by Michael Almereyda (U.S.A.)

Short Film Jury Awards

(Jury: actress Sian Clifford, Strand Releasing co-president and co-founder Marcus Hu and artist Cindy Sherman)

Grand Jury Prize: Sofia Alaoui, “So What If The Goats Die” (France, Morocco)

Jury Award for U.S. Fiction: Terrance Daye, “-Ship: A Visual Poem” (U.S.A.)

Jury Award for International Fiction: Dylan Holmes Williams, “The Devil’s Harmony” (United Kingdom)

Jury Award for Non-fiction: Matthew Killip, “John Was Trying to Contact Aliens” (U.S.A.)

Jury Award for Animation: Daria Kashcheeva, “Daughter” (Czech Republic)

Special Jury Award for Acting: Sadaf Asgari, “Exam” (Iran)

Special Jury Award for Directing: Michael Arcos, “Valerio’s Day Out” (Colombia, U.S.A.)