Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Box office: ‘Bad Boys for Life’ reigns again, ‘Gretel & Hansel,’ ‘Rhythm Section’ falter

Blake Lively stars in the movie “The Rhythm Section.”
Blake Lively stars in Paramount Pictures’ “The Rhythm Section.”
(Bernard Walsh/Paramount Pictures)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
Feb. 2, 2020
9:49 AM
Share

The Super Bowl weekend box office is known as a dead zone for new releases and this weekend’s newcomers “Gretel & Hansel” and “The Rhythm Section” — which underwhelmed both critically and commercially — were no exceptions.

The domestic Super Bowl weekend box office has remained under $100 million for the last four years, with last year’s haul totaling a meager $75 million.

This weekend, Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life” continued its winning streak into a third consecutive weekend, maintaining the top spot and adding $17.7 million for a cumulative $148 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. The film’s strong showing boosted the total weekend gross to $83.1 million, keeping the year-to-date 10.8% ahead of 2019.

In second place, Universal’s “1917" added $9.7 million in its sixth weekend for a cumulative $119.2 million. The film is up for 10 Academy Awards at the Feb. 9 ceremony and recently won the top prizes from the Directors Guild and Producers Guild.

Advertisement

At No. 3, the studio’s “Dolittle” added $7.7 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $55.2 million.

In fourth place, United Artists Releasing and Orion’s “Gretel & Hansel” opened with $6.1 million, well below analyst projections of $10 million.

The $5-million horror fantasy stars Sophia Lillis (“It”) as Gretel in a dark update to the classic fairy tale. It was poorly received with a C- CinemaScore and a 56% “rotten” score on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Rounding out the top five, STX Entertainment’s “The Gentlemen” added $6 million in its second weekend (a 44% drop) for a cumulative $20.4 million.

Advertisement

At No. 6, Sony’s “Jumanji: The Next Level” added $6 million in its eighth weekend for a cumulative $291.2 million.

In seventh place, Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” added $3.2 million in its seventh weekend for a cumulative $507 million.

At No. 8, Universal’s “The Turning” added $3.1 million in its second weekend (a 56% drop) for a cumulative $11.7 million.

In ninth place, Sony’s “Little Women” added $3 million in its sixth weekend for a cumulative $98.8 million.

Barely cracking the top 10, Paramount’s “The Rhythm Section” opened with a disappointing $2.8 million, below analyst projections of $4 million to $8 million.

The Blake Lively spy thriller is about a sex worker turned assassin investigating a plane crash that killed her family. The $50-million film received a C+ CinemaScore and a 33% “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and set a record for the lowest gross among films opening in more than 3,000 theaters.

In limited release, Bleecker Street opened “The Assistant” in four locations to $84,702 for a per-screen average of $21,176.

The film stars Julia Garner of Netflix’s “Ozark” as an assistant to a powerful entertainment executive and tackles themes of sexual assault and predatory behavior. It was positively reviewed with an 84% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Advertisement

Netflix granted “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” a limited theatrical release but does not disclose box office grosses. The film earned a 90% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

ShortsTV and Magnolia Pictures’ three programs of 2020 Oscar-nominated Short Films opened on 460 screens to $1.1 million for a per-screen average of $2,413.

This week, Warner Bros. opens “Birds of Prey: (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” starring Margot Robbie.

Movies
Newsletter
Only good movies

Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Sonaiya Kelley
Follow Us
Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement