Here’s everyone who has taken home a 2020 Independent Spirit Award

The darkly comic drama “Uncut Gems” topped Saturday’s 2020 Independent Spirit Awards with three wins.

Josh and Benny Safdie’s “Uncut Gems,” which came in with five nominations, picked up multiple trophies including best directing for the brother duo and best male lead for Adam Sandler, while “The Farewell” edged out the competition in the best feature category.

The awards show, which celebrates the best in indie cinema, is traditionally held the day before the Academy Awards — though there’s not much to glean from what its winners will signal for Hollywood’s biggest night.

This year’s show was hosted by actress and producer Aubrey Plaza for the second consecutive year.

Advertisement

Here is the list of winners:

BEST FEATURE

WINNER: “The Farewell”

“Clemency”

“A Hidden Life”

“Marriage Story”

“Uncut Gems”

BEST FEMALE LEAD

WINNER: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Karen Allen, “Colewell”

Hong Chau, “Driveways”

Elisabeth Moss, “Her Smell”

Mary Kay Place, “Diane”

Alfre Woodard, “Clemency”

Advertisement

BEST MALE LEAD

WINNER: Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”

Chris Galust, “Give Me Liberty”

Kelvin Harrison Jr., “Luce”

Robert Pattinson, “The Lighthouse”

Matthias Schoenaerts, “The Mustang”

BEST DIRECTOR

WINNER: Josh and Benny Safdie, “Uncut Gems”

Robert Eggers, “The Lighthouse”

Alma Har’el, “Honey Boy”

Julius Onah, “Luce”

Lorene Scafaria, “Hustlers”

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

WINNER: Zhao Shuzhen, “The Farewell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Taylor Russell, “Waves”

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, “Give Me Liberty”

Octavia Spencer, “Luce”

BEST SCREENPLAY

WINNER: “Marriage Story”

“Clemency”

“High Flying Bird”

“To Dust”

“Uncut Gems”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

WINNER: “Parasite” (South Korea)

“Invisible Life” (Brazil)

“Les Miserables” (France)

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (France)

“Retablo” (Peru)

“The Souvenir” (United Kingdom)

BEST FIRST FEATURE

WINNER: “Booksmart”

“The Climb”

“Diane”

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

“The Mustang”

“See You Yesterday”

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

WINNER: “See You Yesterday”

“Blow the Man Down”

“Driveways”

“Greener Grass”

“The Vast of Night”

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

WINNER: “Give Me Liberty”

“Burning Cane”

“Colewell”

“Premature”

“Wild Nights With Emily”

Advertisement

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: “The Lighthouse”

“Honey Boy”

“Hustlers”

“Midsommar”

“The Third Wife”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

WINNER: “American Factory”

“Apollo 11"

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

“Island of the Hungry Ghosts”

BEST EDITING

WINNER: “Uncut Gems”

“Give Me Liberty”

“The Lighthouse”

“Sword of Trust”

“The Third Wife”

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

WINNER: Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse”

Noah Jupe, “Honey Boy”

Shia LaBeouf, “Honey Boy”

Jonathan Majors, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Wendell Pierce, “Burning Cane”

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

“Marriage Story”

BONNIE AWARD (recognizes a mid-career female director)

Kelly Reichardt

PRODUCERS AWARD (honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films)

Mollye Asher

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD (recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition)

Rashaad Ernesto Green

Director of “Premature”

Advertisement

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD (presented to an emerging director of nonfiction features who has not yet received significant recognition)

Nadia Shihab

Director of “Jaddoland”