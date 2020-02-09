Oscar winners 2020: The complete list

Keep those Oscar ballots handy as the show is about to begin. The 2020 Academy Awards will air live at 5 p.m. PT from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

“Joker” has the most nominations with 11, including best picture, while Netflix leads the studio totals with 24 nominations, including best picture nods for “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman.”

Presenters include Salma Hayek, Chris Rock, Tom Hanks, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Keanu Reeves, Sandra Oh and many more. Original song nominees including Elton John, Cynthia Erivo and Randy Newman will perform, while pop stars Billie Eilish and Janelle Moná are also scheduled to hit the stage. Like last year, the ceremony will go without a host.

Advertisement

We’ll update the complete list of nominees below as the winners are revealed.

PICTURE:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917"

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

DIRECTOR:

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917"

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE:

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”



Advertisement

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE:

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

ORIGINAL SCORE:

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman, “1917"

John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

LIVE ACTION SHORT:

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

ANIMATED SHORT:

“Dcera”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Advertisement

SOUND MIXING:

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano, “Ad Astra”

Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow, “Ford v Ferrari”

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland, “Joker”

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson, “1917"

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

SOUND EDITING:

Donald Sylvester, “Ford v Ferrari”

Alan Robert Murray, “Joker”

Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate, “1917"

Wylie Stateman, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Matthew Wood and David Acord, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

COSTUME DESIGN:

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, “The Irishman”

Mayes C. Rubeo, “Jojo Rabbit”

Mark Bridges, “Joker”

Jacqueline Durran, “Little Women”

Arianne Phillips,"Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Rodrigo Prieto, “The Irishman”

Lawrence Sher, “Joker”

Jarin Blaschke, “The Lighthouse”

Roger Deakins, “1917"

Robert Richardson, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

FILM EDITING:

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, “Ford v Ferrari”

Thelma Schoonmaker, “The Irishman”

Tom Eagles, “Jojo Rabbit”

Jeff Groth, “Joker”

Yang Jinmo, “Parasite”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, “Joker”

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Advertisement

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

Rian Johnson, “Knives Out”

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, “1917"

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”

INTERNATIONAL FILM:

“Corpus Christi”

“Honeyland”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

DOCUMENTARY SHORT:

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

ANIMATED FEATURE:

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4"

ORIGINAL SONG:

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4"

"(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2"

“Stand Up” from “Harriet”

VISUAL EFFECTS:

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917"

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING:

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker, “Bombshell”

Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou, “Joker”

Jeremy Woodhead, “Judy”

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole, “1917"

PRODUCTION DESIGN:

Bob Shaw (production design) and Regina Graves (set design), “The Irishman”

Ra Vincent (production design) and Nora Sopková (set design), “Jojo Rabbit”

Dennis Gassner (production design) and Lee Sandales (set design), “1917"

Barbara Ling (production design) and Nancy Haigh (set design), “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Lee Ha Jun (production design) and Cho Won Woo (set design), “Parasite”