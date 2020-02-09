Box office: ‘Birds of Prey’ comes in soft with $33.3-million opening

Warner Bros.’ “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” unseated Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life” after three weeks of dominance but disappointed with a meager $33.3-million opening, significantly below analyst projections of $50 million to $55 million as well as the studio’s more modest projection of $45 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. Internationally, it earned $48 million for a worldwide cumulative of $81.3 million.

The result comes on the heels of major DC Comics successes like “Wonder Woman,” “Aquaman” and “Joker.” The latter grossed more than a billion dollars during its theatrical run and earned 11 Academy Awards nominations.

Directed by Cathy Yan, “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is a spinoff of 2016’s “Suicide Squad” with Margot Robbie reprising her role as the titular comic villainess. It is also the first female-led superhero movie that is neither a period piece nor a prequel.

The $80-million film also features the characters Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), who unite against crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). The film was well-received with a B+ CinemaScore and an 82% “fresh” rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Advertisement

In second place, “Bad Boys for Life” added $12 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $166.3 million. Globally, the film has grossed $336 million.

Coming in third, Universal’s best picture nominee “1917" added $9 million in its seventh weekend for a cumulative $132.5 million. It has earned $287.4 million in worldwide receipts.

In fourth place, the studio’s “Dolittle” added $6.7 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $63.9 million. Globally, the film has earned $158.7 million.

Rounding out the top five, Sony’s “Jumanji: The Next Level” added $5.5 million in its ninth weekend for a cumulative $298.5 million. It currently stands at $768 million in global ticket sales.

Advertisement

At No. 6, STX Entertainment’s “The Gentlemen” added $4.2 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $26.9 million.

In seventh place, United Artists Releasing’s “Gretel and Hansel” added $3.5 million in its second weekend (a 43% drop) for a cumulative $11.5 million.

“Knives Out” reentered the top 10 at No. 8, adding $2.4 million in its 11th weekend for a cumulative $158.9 million.

In ninth place, Sony’s “Little Women” added $2.3 million in its seventh weekend for a cumulative $102.7 million.

Rounding out the top 10, Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” added $2.3 million in its eighth weekend for a cumulative $510.5 million.

In limited release, Neon’s “The Lodge” opened in six locations to $78,104 for a per-screen average of $13,017.

The film stars Riley Keough as an unwelcome new addition to a family in mourning. It was positively received with a 76% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

ShortsTV and Magnolia Pictures’ “2020 Oscar-Nominated Short Films” expanded onto 535 screens (up from 460 last week) earning $825,000 in its second weekend for a per-screen average of $1,542 and a cumulative $2.6 million.

Advertisement

Bleecker Street expanded “The Assistant” into 21 additional locations (up from four in its debut last week) to $122,585 for a per-screen average of $4,903 and a cumulative $225,711.

This week, Paramount releases “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Sony unveils “Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island,” Universal opens the romantic drama “The Photograph” and Searchlight Pictures premieres “Downhill.”