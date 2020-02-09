Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Chris Rock and Steve Martin let the zingers fly at 2020 Oscars

Steve Martin and Chris Rock at the 2020 Oscars
Steve Martin and Chris Rock traded jokes as the 92nd Academy Awards got rolling Sunday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Feb. 9, 2020
5:50 PM
Share

There was no host at the 2020 Oscars, but the show did get rolling with a couple of comedians riffing back and forth: Chris Rock and Steve Martin.

Rock, who (along with Martin) had practiced some of his new material the night before the Comedy Store in Hollywood, declared the reason the Academy Awards didn’t have hosts anymore: “Twitter,” he said.

Martin assured people that there would be no “Moonlight” mix-up again, because the academy had moved over to the Iowa Caucus app.

Mahershala Ali is here tonight,” Rock said. “Mahershala has two Oscars. You know what that means when the cops pull him over? Nothing.”

Advertisement

2020 Oscars

A few jokes later, after Martin said seeing Brad Pitt was “like looking in a mirror,” Rock noticed Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in the audience.

“He’s got cash. When he writes a check, the bank bounces. Jeff Bezos is so rich, he got divorced and he’s still the richest man in the world. He saw ‘Marriage Story’ and thought it was a comedy,” he said.

Martin declined to add to the Bezos jokes because, he said, “I like getting my packages on time.”

Advertisement

There was one slip of the tongue, however, when Martin mispronounced Cynthia Erivo’s last name as “Ervio.”

Rock quickly said it correctly, then added, “Cynthia did such a great job in ‘Harriet’ hiding black people that the academy got her to hide all the black nominees. Is Eddie Murphy under this stage?”

“Eddie, I loved you in ‘Dolemite,’ ” Martin hollered.

MoviesOscars
Newsletter
Only good movies

Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Christie D’Zurilla
Follow Us
Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement