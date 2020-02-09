Read the Oscars speech that choked up Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix recalled his late brother, River Phoenix, and spoke out about human beings exploiting other species “with impunity” in an emotional speech after he won the lead actor Oscar on Sunday night.

It was a lot — and you can read the entire thing here:

“Stop. God, I feel so much gratitude right now and I do not feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees, or anyone in this room, because we share the same love, the love of film. And this form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life. I don’t know what I’d be without it. But I think the greatest gift that it’s given me, and many of us in this room, is the opportunity to use our voice for the voiceless.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about some of the distressing issues that we are facing collectively. And I think at times, we feel or we’re made to feel, that we champion different causes. But for me, I see commonality. I think whether we’re talking about gender inequality, or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we’re talking about the fight against injustice. We’re talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate control and use and exploit another with impunity.

“I think that we’ve become very disconnected from the natural world and many of us, what we’re guilty of, is an egocentric worldview, the belief that we’re the center of the universe. We go into the natural world and we plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth we steal her baby even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable.

“And then we take her milk that’s intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal. And I think we fear the idea of personal change because we think that we have to sacrifice something, to give something up. But human beings at our best are so inventive and creative and ingenious, and I think that when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can create, develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and to the environment.

“Now I’ve been, I’ve been a scoundrel in my life. I’ve been selfish. I’ve been cruel at times, hard to work with, and I’m grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance. And I think that’s when we’re at our best, when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other toward redemption. That is the best of humanity.

“I just, I want to — when he was 17, my brother [the late River Phoenix] wrote this lyric. He said, ‘Run to the rescue with love, and peace will follow.’

“Thank you.”