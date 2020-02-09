Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Oscars 2020: Jonas Rivera makes history as first two-time U.S.-born Latino Academy Award winner

Jonas Rivera, from left, Josh Cooley and Mark Nielsen at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla.
“Toy Story 4’s” Oscar-winning producers Jonas Rivera, from left, Josh Cooley and Mark Nielsen at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla.
(Matt Stroshane / Disney)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Feb. 9, 2020
6:48 PM
Share

After winning the Oscar for animated feature, “Toy Story 4" producer Jonas Rivera was stunned and pleased to be reminded that he is now the first U.S.-born Latino to win multiple Oscars.

Rivera previously won for the 2015 film “Inside Out.”

“As if my mind couldn’t be more blown about the last five minutes, thank you for that,” Rivera said. “I’m a little bit out of my body right now. It means the world to me. I can’t even really put it into words.”

Entertainment & Arts
Oscars 2020 live updates: From the red carpet to backstage at the Academy Awards
488196_ET_Oscars_Show_RCG_2609-740471-740562.JPG
Entertainment & Arts
Oscars 2020 live updates: From the red carpet to backstage at the Academy Awards
Advertisement

And he had an inspirational message for others in the Latinx community dreaming big dreams, even if he couldn’t deliver it in Spanish.

“The only Spanish I learned was when my grandparents would fight,” he joked, before adding, “You work hard, you put your guts into it ... and it does happen.”

MoviesOscars
Newsletter
Only good movies

Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Christi Carras
Follow Us
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement