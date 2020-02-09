Natalie Portman dons cape with names of snubbed female directors on Oscars carpet

Natalie Portman strutted onto the 92nd Academy Awards’ red carpet in protest.

Natalie Portman arriving at the 92nd Academy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The Oscar winner wore a black Dior cape with the names of female directors who weren’t nominated Sunday.

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way,” she told a Times reporter on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre.

“Little Women” director Greta Gerwig, “The Farewell’s” Lulu Wang and Melina Matsoukas, who directed “Queen and Slim,” were among the names etched in gold on her cape.

