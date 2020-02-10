Luke Perry leads the 2020 Oscars’ In Memoriam snubs list

Luke Perry’s omission from the motion picture academy’s In Memoriam segment at the Oscars on Sunday night did not go unnoticed by fans — especially in a year where he appeared in a film nominated for best picture.
The “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” actor, who was 52 when he died in March after suffering a stroke, was omitted along with Disney star Cameron Boyce and longtime comedic actor Tim Conway. Other actors left out included Sid Haig, René Auberjonois, Robert Conrad and Orson Bean, all of whom worked primarily in TV, and Michael J. Pollard, who was Oscar-nominated in 1968. (Bean and Conrad died the weekend of the Oscars ceremony.)
Omissions happen every year, but fans were still upset.
“Where is your memorial for Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce,” said one Twitter user. “Cmon you mentioned Kobe Bryant and he wasnt even a movie star ??? Shame Shame Shame.” (Bryant, of course, won an Oscar last year for the animated short “Dear Basketball.”)
Note that Boyce, Conway and “Beverly Hills, 90210" actor Perry were all recognized in the In Memoriam segment at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in August 2019 and at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January. Auberjonois died in December, and Haig, who was primarily a film actor, died two days before the Emmys’ broadcast date.
Excluding Luke Perry from the Oscars in Memoriam was disrespectful. He appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which was nominated for Best Picture. Quentin Tarantino personally selected Luke to be in his movie so why not mention him? #oscars pic.twitter.com/eRICigXD0N— Price of Reason (@priceoreason) February 10, 2020
Wait a minute? Let me see if I'm understanding this...the Oscars had a memoriam and somehow Luke Perry was excluded despite that he's in one of the nominated films?! pic.twitter.com/3nth2skJHp— ericastwilight (@ericastwilight) February 10, 2020
Me looking for Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce in THAT video#AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/PRtJD2xJ2H— Chi (@Chi55369524) February 10, 2020
Gotta wonder what nitwit was in charge of the Memoriam as Tim Conway, Luke Perry, Michael Pollard, and Jan-Michael Vincent were also forgotten. https://t.co/AnQSET4yrV— DavidSM_24 (@DavidSM_24) February 10, 2020