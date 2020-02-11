Harrison Ford worked at Crate & Barrel? Yep, and he got fired too

Crates — why’d it have to be crates?

Harrison Ford revealed some surprising details about his pre-acting days on Monday while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to promote his upcoming film, “Call of the Wild.”

Before he was Indiana Jones and Han Solo, Ford was an employee at the first-ever Crate & Barrel furniture store in Chicago — but not for long, according to the actor.

“It was for about four months, until I got fired,” Ford recalled, to laughs from the audience.

The late-night host then followed up with the obvious question: “Why?”

“I came back late from lunch,” Ford replied. “It was their first store, and the couple that owned the company were still there. ... I was the incompetent manager of the store.”

Kimmel pressed further, inquiring as to what Crate & Barrel was like before it became the chain familiar in malls and shopping centers all over the country.

“Was the store more rustic? Like, was the stuff more substantial back then?”

“There were crates and barrels,” Ford quipped. “The stuff was in crates and barrels.”

The pair also discussed the “Star Wars” alum‘s time in the carpentry business, during which Ford apparently helped build a recording studio for musician Sérgio Mendes.

Prior to “A New Hope,” George Lucas famously discovered his space cowboy while Ford was constructing cabinets in the director’s home as a self-taught carpenter.

“When you were working as a carpenter and building these kind of places here in L.A., would you charge more to a celebrity than you would to a regular civilian?” Kimmel asked.

“Wouldn’t you?” Ford countered with a chuckle.

Eventually, the two got around to chatting about “Call of the Wild,” which Ford admitted — to Kimmel’s mock dismay — does not feature a real dog, but rather a CGI rendering.

Directed by Chris Sanders, the latest big-screen adaptation of Jack London’s classic novel hits theaters Feb. 21.