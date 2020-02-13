Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Review: Iran-Contra proves a muddled milieu for Dee Rees’ ‘The Last Thing He Wanted’

Anne Hathaway in the movie ‘The Last Thing He Wanted’
Anne Hathaway in the movie “The Last Thing He Wanted.”
(Netflix)
By Gary Goldstein
Feb. 13, 2020
4 AM
Share

“The Last Thing He Wanted” is a twisty, mosaic-like thriller set in the early days of the Iran-Contra affair. Despite its cluttered narrative, the film, scripted by director Dee Rees (“Pariah,” “Mudbound”) and Marco Villalobos from Joan Didion’s 1996 novel, proves a tense, absorbing tale of an innocent woman upended by the worst kind of political duplicity.

Anne Hathaway digs into her meaty role as Elena, an intrepid, map-hopping reporter for the Atlantic Post (read: Washington Post), who’s dubiously taken off her investigation of an El Salvador massacre, one with potential U.S. ties, and reassigned to cover Ronald Reagan’s 1984 re-election campaign.

Meantime, Elena’s negligent father (Willem Dafoe), a shifty guy in poor health, embroils her in a weapons smuggling scheme that resonates for Elena in a vortex of unexpected ways. She’s soon dodging danger in Florida, Costa Rica and, finally, Antigua, where she must lay low on the orders of a shadowy U.S. official (Ben Affleck, underwhelming). But is the deck too irrevocably stacked against her?

There’s some overreach and muddle here — you wouldn’t want a pop quiz on the plot — but “Last Thing” remains an intriguing, visually diverting piece, well shot by Bobby Bukowski. Rosie Perez, Toby Jones and Edi Gathegi provide strong support.

Advertisement

'The Last Thing He Wanted'
Rated: R, for language, some violence, disturbing images and brief nudity

Running time: 1 hour, 55 minutes

Playing: Starts Feb. 14, The Landmark, West Los Angeles; available Feb. 21 on Netflix

Movies
Newsletter
Only good movies

Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Gary Goldstein
Follow Us
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement