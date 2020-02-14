What the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ post-credits scene means

[Warning: This story freely discusses the plot of “Sonic the Hedgehog.” Readers wishing to avoid spoilers should go see the film before proceeding below.]

In “Sonic the Hedgehog,” the live-action adaptation of the beloved Sega video game series, the lightning-fast titular character goes on a road trip to collect some gold rings and finally has a chance to make real friends. Of course, he encounters a zany villain who makes things a little difficult.

Those who have seen the film, which hit theaters Friday, know the answer to one very important question that plagues many a moviegoer: Does this movie have a post-credits scene?

The answer: “Sonic the Hedgehog” has one pre-credits tag that’s shown after the main story from the film is wrapped, and one mid-credits scene shown right before the traditional end credits start to roll. And yes, both scenes tease the possibility of a sequel.

Featuring Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, “Sonic the Hedgehog” eschews most elements from the original video game in favor of a story about friendship, community and home. But there are plenty of Easter eggs that wink to fans of the games along the way (such as what appears to be an echidna tribe in the film’s opening moments, or how Sonic has found refuge in Green Hills, Mont.).

Both bonus scenes feature more direct nods to Sonic’s video game origins.

Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik in “Sonic the Hedgehog.” (Paramount Pictures; Sega of America)

The first additional scene is a sort of pre-credits tag that comes immediately after the title card at the end of the film that shows Dr. Robotnik’s fate after Sonic sent him to a mushroom planet.

Played by Jim Carrey, the diabolical Dr. Robotnik’s appearance was not as video game-accurate as Sonic’s during a majority of the movie. But a trip through a warp ring gave the mad scientist the makeover he deserved. Now bald with a wild bushy mustache, Robotnik seems confident that he will find his way off the mushroom planet and back to Earth.

Also known as Dr. Eggman (per his original Japanese name, which has since merged with his official English moniker), Robotnik has long been Sonic’s main nemesis and is remembered for his more egg-shaped silhouette even though his design has been revamped since his 16-bit debut.

Being trapped on a mushroom planet could be seen as a dig at Nintendo’s Mario franchise and its Mushroom Kingdom ruled by Princess Peach, but Sonic games have featured mushroom-themed levels as well. Either way it seems Sonic may not have seen the last of Dr. Eggman.

The second bonus scene comes after the animated, video game-inspired credits and introduces a fan favorite character from the “Sonic” franchise.

Some wind picks up in a forest outside of town before a warp ring appears and Tails makes his way to Earth. After taking a look at some sort of tracking device, he flies off into the distance, saying, “I hope I’m not too late.”

First appearing in the 1992 sequel game “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Tails, aka Miles Prower, has long been Sonic’s best friend and faithful ally. He is a two-tailed fox that is able to fly by rotating them like helicopter blades. Tails is also generally known to be a skilled pilot and mechanical genius.

What Tails is hoping he is “not too late” for, however, remains a mystery that only a sequel can solve.