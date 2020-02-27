Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
‘Noir City: Hollywood’ returns with Rita Hayworth, military films and David Mamet

Joe Mantegna and Lindsay Crouse in in the 1987 film “House of Games.”
Joe Mantegna and Lindsay Crouse in in the 1987 film "House of Games."
(Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images)
By Kenneth TuranFilm Critic 
Feb. 27, 2020
Now celebrating its 22nd year, “Noir City: Hollywood” is further proof, if proof were necessary, that this sunny town is a perfect showcase for the dark dramas and doomed relationships of the film noir genre.

The fest opens March 6 at the American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theater with a double bill of the Rita Hayworth-Glenn Ford sizzler “Gilda” and Argentina’s “The Beast Must Die.” All told, 28 films will be shown over the event’s 10 days, including 18 dazzling 35mm prints.

Aside from its Egyptian screenings, “Noir City” will show two military-themed noirs (“Act of Violence,” “Somewhere In The Night”) at the Hollywood Legion Post #43 on March 10, andwill sponsor a conversation between David Mamet and noir authority Eddie Muller to accompany Mamet’s “House of Games” and a surprise second feature, March 9 at the Aero in Santa Monica.

