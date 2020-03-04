Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ moves release date as coronavirus hurts global box office

The release of “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie, has been delayed until November as the coronavirus continues to take its toll on the global box office.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of ‘No Time to Die’ will be postponed until November 2020,” the franchise announced in a statement Wednesday.

It’s the second release delay for the film, after a decision was made in February 2019 to scoot it from Valentine’s Day 2020 to April 10. Now it will come out Nov. 25 in the U.S. — the day before Thanksgiving — after a Nov. 12 premiere in the U.K.

The global box office has been hurt badly in recent weeks as the coronavirus deters filmgoers around the world. In mainland China, one of the largest film markets that represents 20% of global box office, theaters accounting for 70,000 screens have been almost entirely shut down for weeks.

The economics-based decision will not affect other MGM release dates. “No Time to Die” stars Craig, Rami Malek and Ana de Armas.

The mainland China release dates of Universal Pictures’ “Dolittle” and “1917,” Searchlight Pictures’ “Jojo Rabbit” and Paramount Pictures’ “Sonic the Hedgehog,” have been postponed indefinitely. Pixar’s “Onward” and Sony Pictures’ “Bloodshot” could also be vulnerable depending on the length of the closures, and Disney’s “Mulan” has no confirmed Chinese release date.