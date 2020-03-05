Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Review: Dardennes brothers’ ‘Young Ahmed’ is a disappointing tale of a Muslim teen in revolt

Idir Ben Addi, left, and Othmane Moumen in the movie ‘Young Ahmed’
Idir Ben Addi, left, and Othmane Moumen in the movie “Young Ahmed.”
(Christine Plenus / Kino Lorber)
By Kevin CrustDeputy Film Editor 
March 5, 2020
3:24 PM
Share

A low-key drama from celebrated filmmaking brothers Jean-Pierre Dardennes and Luc Dardennes, “Young Ahmed” focuses on a Muslim teen in Belgium driven to violence. The film earned the duo the directing prize at Cannes in 2019 but doesn’t approach the level of their Palme d’Or-winning efforts, 1999’s “Rosetta” and 2005’s “L’Enfant.”

When we meet 13-year-old Ahmed (Idir Ben Addi), he is already closed off from his family, intent on studying the Quran with a local imam at a storefront mosque and quietly embracing a more extreme form of Islam promoted by a charismatic online figure. More anesthetized than radicalized against the Western culture that surrounds him, Ahmed takes an almost somnambulant approach to his prayers.

It’s shocking when he methodically plots an attack on his teacher (Myriem Akheddiou), who dared to question the boy’s refusal to shake her hand, but we’re left to wonder about his true motivations (and whether or not he’s a sociopath).

After he is sent to a detention facility, Ahmed is unrepentant and remains inscrutable. When his mother (Claire Bodson) says, “I wish you were like before,” we can only agree.

Advertisement

He is assigned to do supervised work on a small farm where the farmer’s daughter (a winning Victoria Bluck) attempts to befriend him, but he appears unwilling or unable to leave the safety net that prayer and ritual afford him. Throughout the film, the Dardenneses effectively utilize Ahmed’s earlier crime to build suspense, but to what end?

The film never really delves beyond the level of observation and the simplistic explanations it does offer are not very satisfying; cloaking possible mental illness in religious zealotry simply clouds whatever the directors meant to convey.

‘Young Ahmed’
In French and Arabic with English subtitles

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 24 minutes

Playing: Starts March 6, Laemmle Royal, West Los Angeles

Movies
Newsletter
Only good movies

Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Kevin Crust
Follow Us
Now in his second tour with the Los Angeles Times, totaling more than 20 years, Kevin Crust is the deputy film editor. He previously served as a staff writer, senior researcher and copy editor. A lifelong Southern Californian and a graduate of Mount St. Mary’s, he spends way too much time analyzing baseball statistics. If he was a Major League closer, his entrance music would be “Earthbound” by Rodney Crowell.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement