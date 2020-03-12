Here are all the movie releases that have been postponed due to coronavirus

Like every other industry, Hollywood is reacting to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and the recommended measures to blunt the spread of the disease.

Although U.S. box office has not been noticeably affected so far, the global box office has taken a significant hit as countries including China and Italy shut down cinemas and suspend all releases. Consequently, films that are released in certain territories but can’t open in others are at increased risk of piracy. For studios, that means a complicated calculation of exactly when to release their highest-profile titles.

As of now, only a few major films and specialty releases have shifted their theatrical release plans in the U.S., but the speed has already accelerated.

This post will be updated will additional changes as they are announced.

“Mulan” (Disney)

Original release date: March 27, 2020 (wide)

New date: TBD

“New Mutants” (Fox)

Original release date: April 3, 2020 (wide)

New date: TBD

“Antlers” (Searchlight)

Original release date: April 17, 2020 (wide)

New date: TBD

“The Truth” (IFC)

Original release date: March 20, 2020 (N.Y., L.A.)

New date: Summer 2020, TBD

“The Artist’s Wife” (Strand)

Original release date: April 3, 2020 (N.Y.); April 10, 2020 (L.A.)

New date: TBD

“F9" (Universal)

Original release date: May 22, 2020 (wide)

New date: April 2, 2021

“A Quiet Place: Part II” (Paramount)

Original release date: March 20, 2020 (wide)

New date: TBD

“The Lovebirds” (Paramount)

Original release date: April 3, 2020 (wide)

New date: TBD

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” (Sony)

Original release date: April 3, 2020 (wide)

New date: Aug. 7, 2020

“Slay the Dragon” (Magnolia)

Original release date: March 13, 2020 (N.Y., L.A.)

New date: April 3, 2020

“No Time to Die” (MGM)

Original release date: April 10, 2020 (wide)

New date: Nov. 25, 2020