Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Coronavirus outbreak brings end to box office reporting as movies shift to home viewing

Elisabeth Moss in “The Invisible Man”
Elisabeth Moss in Universal and Blumhouse’s “The Invisible Man.” The film launched on VOD today in the wake of global theater closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Universal Pictures)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
March 20, 2020
4:24 PM
Share

As Hollywood continues to take measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, spring’s most anticipated blockbusters have been postponed indefinitely and movie theaters around the globe have shuttered.

Now studios are opting out of reporting box office figures at all for the forseeable future, according to a statement from measurement firm Comscore, marking the first time the company (which was preceded by Rentrak and Nielsen EDI) has interrupted its weekly box office reporting since the early 1980s. (Even during the 1994 Northridge quake, which affected all of Southern California’s movie studios, partial reporting was released.)

“Due to this unprecedented situation, Comscore will be temporarily suspending our usual Sunday North American Top 10 Estimates, Global chart and commentary,” the statement read. “We will update the status of studio reporting on Monday.”

Last weekend, city officials in Los Angeles and New York ordered cinemas and other venues to close, causing box office receipts to plummet to historic lows.

Advertisement

AMC, Regal and Cinemark, the three largest theater chains, all announced that they’d be shutting down nationwide, indefinitely. And with major spring releases including “No Time to Die,” “Peter Rabbit 2,” “A Quiet Place: Part II,” “F9,” “Mulan” and “Black Widow” suspending their releases for months, the landscape for in-theater moviegoing appears bleak at least through May. (Warner Bros. still has the sequel “Wonder Woman 1984" on the schedule for the first weekend in June.)

Movies
Here are all the movie releases that have been postponed due to coronavirus
la-et-black-widow-trailer
Movies
Here are all the movie releases that have been postponed due to coronavirus
From the sequel to “A Quiet Place” to the latest James Bond, many high-profile films are rescheduling their release dates to mitigate the risk of contracting COVID-19 in movie theaters and other large gatherings. Here’s a working list of all the film releases affected by coronavirus.

Disney announced Thursday that “given the current large number of theater shutdowns around the globe,” it would suspend global weekend reporting “for the time being.”

Several studios have already announced plans to move their recent releases to video-on-demand. In fact, all of last weekend’s top 10 films now have VOD plans, with the exception of 20th Century Studios’ “Call of the Wild” and Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life.”

Advertisement

Today Disney revealed the early digital release of Pixar’s “Onward,” which had been the No. 1 film for two consecutive weekends. It now will be available for digital download in the United States on Friday night. It hits Disney+ streaming on April 3.

Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Lionsgate’s “I Still Believe,” Sony’s “Bloodshot” and Warner Bros.’ “The Way Back” and “Birds of Prey” also will land on VOD in the coming weeks.

Universal made recent theatrical releases “The Hunt,” “Emma” and “The Invisible Man” available for digital rental as of today. And the studio’s “Trolls World Tour” is still scheduled to hit whatever theaters might play it April 10, with a simultaneous digital launch that day.

Movies
Here’s how to watch ‘The Invisible Man,’ ‘The Hunt’ and ‘Emma’ at home
Invisible Man (2020)
Movies
Here’s how to watch ‘The Invisible Man,’ ‘The Hunt’ and ‘Emma’ at home
With coronavirus closing theaters, Universal will make three current titles available for at-home viewing earlier than planned. Here’s how to watch.

Movies
Newsletter
Only good movies

Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Sonaiya Kelley
Follow Us
Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement