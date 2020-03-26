Idris Elba, still quarantined with coronavirus, is fine but misses home

Status update: Idris Elba is still in quarantine — and is feeling homesick.

The “Cats” actor posted Wednesday on Twitter to let fans know that yes, he’s still quarantined, but he’s feeling OK. The 47-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

“Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still in quarantine. Sab [Sabrina Dhowre Elba, his wife] and I still feel ok so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this,” he wrote beneath his selfie.

“At some point we’d like to go home to London. Bsafe.”

Elba spoke at the WE Day 2020 event in London earlier this month, where Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also spoke and reportedly posed with the actor. She tested positive just days later.

The actor has kept his fans updated on his condition via social media and has urged them to take the novel coronavirus seriously. He even shared two lengthy videos to dispel a “weird myth” he was seeing perpetuated on the internet: that black people were immune to the virus.