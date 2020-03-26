Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Movies

V.I. Pudovkin’s ‘Bolshevik Trilogy’ comes to Blu-ray and a new book on ‘Chinatown”

A scene from the 1926 movie ‘Mother’
A scene from the 1926 movie “Mother.”
(Flicker Alley)
By Kenneth TuranFilm Critic 
March 26, 2020
2:08 PM
Since staying at home is the order of the day for even the most devoted of moviegoers, this is a great time to catch up on both new books and classic films newly reissued.

In the reissue department, the savvy folks at Flicker Alley have just come out with a Blu-ray edition of one of the glories of Soviet silent cinema, V.I. Pudovkin’s “The Bolshevik Trilogy.” Though little remembered today, the three films — 1926’s “Mother,” 1927’s “The End of St. Petersburg” and 1928’s “Storm Over Asia” — were once considered the pinnacle of film art.

For those who like their films more modern, there is no greater treat than Sam Wasson’s new book “The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years of Hollywood,” a completely fascinating account, filled with intriguing new information, of the making of one of the undeniably great films of the modern era.

Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is film critic for the Los Angeles Times and National Public Radio's Morning Edition as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes.
