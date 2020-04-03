Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Review: ‘Coffee & Kareem’ is one bitter cup of comedic joe

Taraji P. Henson, left, Terrence Little Gardenhigh and Ed Helms in the movie “Coffee & Kareem.”
Taraji P. Henson, left, Terrence Little Gardenhigh and Ed Helms in the movie “Coffee & Kareem.”
(Justina Mintz / Netflix)
By Gary Goldstein
April 3, 2020
12:01 AM
Share

Although its lame-pun title is a tip-off, it still won’t prepare you for the 88 irretrievable minutes of your life that is the barrel-bottom action-comedy “Coffee & Kareem.”

This ill-conceived, often wildly offensive picture slaps together hapless Detroit cop James Coffee (Ed Helms) with 12-year-old aspiring rapper Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) — the over-the-top truculent, super-foul-mouthed son of James’ girlfriend, Vanessa (Taraji P. Henson) — on an absurdly contrived, crazy-violent mission to bring down a band of drug dealers.

Writer Shane Mack sets up potentially viable sources of conflict and humor but bludgeons them to death with a pandering, ham-fisted approach to such topics as interracial romance, racism, widowhood, mother-son dynamics, adolescence, obesity and police corruption.

Aside from providing the game Gardenhigh with perhaps some of the nastiest dialogue a child has had to spout on film (that director Michael Dowse calls Kareem’s language “authentic” doesn’t quite excuse it, especially within a would-be comedy), the movie is disturbingly reckless, needlessly brutal and deeply homophobic. Later attempts to wedge in a few nice moments between James and Kareem fall flat.

Advertisement

The performers, including Betty Gilpin as a psycho cop and RonReaco Lee as a conflicted rapper-criminal, dive into their half-baked roles with anything-goes energy, but to diminishing returns. Beware the Glenn Close joke.

'Coffee & Kareem'
Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 28 minutes

Playing: Available on Netflix

Movies
Newsletter
Only good movies

Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Gary Goldstein
Follow Us
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement