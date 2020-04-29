Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Priyanka Chopra, Riz Ahmed pay tribute to Irrfan Khan, ‘a thoughtful man’

Irrfan Khan at the L.A. Times photo studio at Sundance 2018
Irrfan Khan, photographed at the 2018 Sundance festival, died April 29 at age 53.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
April 29, 2020
9:16 AM
Share

Ava DuVernay, Priyanka Chopra, Riz Ahmed and leading Bollywood actors, directors and stars paid tribute on Twitter to Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan, who died Wednesday after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection. He was 53.

In Hollywood, the Indian actor was known for his roles in “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Jurassic World,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and the adventure fantasy “Life of Pi.”

“The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic,” tweeted Chopra, who starred alongside Khan in the 2011 dark comedy “7 Khoon Maaf” (“Seven Sins Forgiven”) from director Vishal Bhardwaj. “Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed.”

Advertisement

Colin Trevorrow, who directed Khan in “Jurassic World,” remembered him as “a thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember ‘the wonderful aspects of our existence’ in the darkest of days,” he tweeted above a photo of Khan laughing.

Although “Nightcrawler” actor Ahmed never met Khan, he called him “an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us.”

Advertisement

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Khan’s death “a loss to the world of cinema and theatre” and said he “will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums.”

Read more reactions to the beloved actor’s death below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MoviesEntertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Only good movies

Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dorany Pineda
Follow Us
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement