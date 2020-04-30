What will reopening Hollywood look like?

(Michael Rodriguez / For The Times)

This week would have seen the release of Marvel’s “Black Widow” and the official kickoff to the annual summer movie season. Instead, as theaters remain closed and productions are on hold, the season has essentially been canceled.



The Times takes a look at our lost summer, how studios are responding by finding alternate ways to release movies and the creative approaches some filmmakers are taking to keep working.



And as California debates reopening during the coronavirus, the big question looms: What’s next for the movies? We asked Hollywood.