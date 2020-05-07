The L.A. Times Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown

For all intents and purposes, the 2020 summer movie season is canceled.

I have a modest and enjoyably time-killing proposal: What if we took this summer — set to be the worst summer at the movies since the dawn of the medium more than a century ago — and instead used it to celebrate the best? What if we put our heads together and, over the next four months of presumed self-quarantine, compiled a list of our favorite summer movies week after week and watched and discussed them from the safety of our homes?

What if we turned the summer of 2020 into the Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown?

Week 2

This week ‘Bridesmaids’ and 15 more compete

The cast of “Bridesmaids.” (Suzanne Hanover / Universal)

There are no Marvel movies in contention this week, which covers movies that opened in U.S. theaters between May 8-14 , 1975-2019. But there are some excellent movies, and even the also-rans commanded passionate support among the Times colleagues who helped me hash out the list. There are “Friday the 13th,” “The Natural,” “The Fifth Element” and more.

Week 1

And we have a winner.



Talk about strength in numbers: To likely no one's surprise, THE AVENGERS (2012), the first superhero mash-up in the hugely popular and not-at-all-overexposed Marvel Cinematic Universe, has won the #UltimateSummerMovie Showdown, Week 1 (May 1-7). pic.twitter.com/sZ5RF9LKeR — Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) April 30, 2020

Our critics take another look at ‘The Avengers’ in the #UltimateSummerMovie Showdown

From left, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Chris Evans as Captain America and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in 2012’s “The Avengers.” (Zade Rosenthal / Marvel Entertainment)

The #UltimateSummerMovie Showdown is underway, and voters have chosen “The Avengers” (2012) as their winner for Week 1, dedicated to movies first released in theaters from May 1-7 (between 1975 and 2019). Times film critic Justin Chang sat down with entertainment columnist Glenn Whipp to discuss the dominant performance of the 2012 Disney/Marvel blockbuster and where it fits amid the overall glut of superhero movies.

