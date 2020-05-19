Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Movies

Mindy Kaling teams up with Reese Witherspoon for ‘Legally Blonde 3'

Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling, seen in 2014, will co-write the screenplay for “Legally Blonde 3" with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator Dan Goor.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
May 19, 2020
9:52 AM
The verdict is in: Mindy Kaling and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator Dan Goor will write the screenplay for MGM’s upcoming “Legally Blonde 3.”

Reese Witherspoon will reprise her role as Elle Woods, the sorority girl turned lawyer she originated in 2001’s “Legally Blonde” and its 2003 sequel, and will co-produce the film through her company Hello Sunshine.

Deadline first reported the news Monday night, and Kaling’s representative confirmed it to The Times on Tuesday morning. Kaling also shared the news on Twitter, expressing excitement at the chance to reunite with Witherspoon, her “Wrinkle in Time” costar.

“Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time,” Kaling tweeted Tuesday.

In 2018, Witherspoon confirmed “Legally Blonde 3" was in the works, tweeting a clip of herself in the character’s trademark pink bikini floating in a swimming pool, a callback to Elle’s infamous law school application video from the first film.

There are no details yet about the plot of the upcoming film, though “Legally Blonde 2" ended with Elle setting her sights on the White House.

While fans will have to wait to see what Witherspoon’s character has been up to for the past 17 years, it will be interesting to see what she thinks of politics in the age of Donald Trump and #MeToo.

Sonaiya Kelley
Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.
