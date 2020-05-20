The ‘Snyder Cut’ of ‘Justice League’ is real now and will be released on HBO Max

The “Snyder Cut” is real. Or rather, it will be soon.

HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures announced Wednesday that director Zack Snyder’s cut of the 2017 DC superhero movie “Justice League” will be completed and released exclusively on the streamer in 2021. Snyder announced the news to his fans during his virtual “Man of Steel” watch party this morning.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized,” Snyder said in a statement. “Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the [‘Snyder Cut’] movement for making this a reality.”

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut became a social media rallying cry over the years among fans who were dissatisfied with the original cut of the film. Due to a family tragedy, Snyder left “Justice League” to be completed by Joss Whedon.

Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” will air on HBO Max. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

The movie, which brought together all of the DC film franchise’s heroes — Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), the Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) — was critically panned but grossed $658 million worldwide. Former Times film critic Kenneth Turan was one of the few who praised it, calling it “a seriously satisfying superhero movie.”

Snyder and “Justice League” cast members also eventually joined in on the social media campaign and bolstered fans’ hopes.

Though the existence of the “Snyder Cut” was long rumored, there was no actual evidence that this version of the film was actually finished. It wasn’t.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Snyder will be reassembling the film’s original postproduction crew in order complete the “Snyder Cut,” including adding new visual effects. The film’s cast might also be reassembled to record additional dialogue. THR also reports that it is unclear whether the final version will be released as a nearly-four-hour director’s cut or in six installments.

“Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, said in a statement. “Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver.”

Prior to “Justice League,” Snyder directed “Man of Steel” (2013), which kicked off Warner Bros.’ DC superhero film franchise, and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016). Despite mixed reviews, the films grossed $668 million and $874 million worldwide, respectively.