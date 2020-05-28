Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
‘The Lord of the Rings’ cast will reunite in lockdown this weekend

By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
May 28, 2020
10:19 AM
It’s true: Josh Gad is bringing together the Fellowship from Middle-earth.

The cast of “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy will reunite Sunday for “Reunited Apart,” Gad’s quarantine-friendly chat series on YouTube.

In a trailer the “Frozen” actor released Wednesday, the reunion special promises appearances from Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Orlando Bloom and yes, even the great wizard himself — Ian McKellen.

“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, Peter Jackson’s acclaimed film adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien‘s fantasy novel, were released between 2001 and 2003.

Lord of the Rings
Elijah Wood in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy.
(Pierre Vinet / New Line Cinema)

The “Reunited Apart” trailer doesn’t feature an appearance by Andy Serkis, who played the cave-dwelling Gollum in the films, but the actor and director read all of Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” for charity earlier this month.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Gad has been entertaining viewers by hosting epic virtual hangouts with the stars of beloved movies such as “The Goonies,” “Back to the Future” and “Splash.”

In fact, reunions have been a centerpiece of lockdown entertainment. Other recent reunions include the ensembles of “High School Musical,” “That Thing You Do!” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton.”

Tune in to “Return of the Kings: ‘Lord of the Rings’ Reunites Apart” Sunday at 9 a.m. Pacific on Gad’s YouTube channel.

Dorany Pineda
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
