First ‘Hamilton’ movie trailer teases fans ahead of Disney+ release

The first official trailer for the “Hamilton” film dropped Sunday night, reminding eager fans the wait is nearly over.

Ahead of its early release on Disney+ next month, “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted the teaser with the caption, “May you always be satisfied…”

The movie version of “Hamilton,” the beloved Broadway musical that won 11 Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for drama, was set to hit theaters Oct. 15, 2021. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now coming to the streaming service Disney+ on July 3.

The 60-second trailer opens with the words, “Ladies and gentleman, welcome to the show,” followed by a string of piano notes that build up to Miranda’s rap verse.

Set to a mix of lyrics from “Satisfied” and the show’s first number, “Alexander Hamilton,” scenes from the musical flash in and out of view, showing Miranda in the lead role as well as his supporting cast.

In the final seconds of the clip, Miranda’s silhouette as Hamilton walks out onto the star-shaped platform and points toward the sky.

The movie version of “Hamilton” draws from live performances featuring the original Broadway cast shot by the show’s director, Thomas Kail, at New York City’s Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016.

Sunday’s short trailer didn’t give too much away, but fans were still excited and counting down till next week’s release date.

Lin. My whole house is sleeping. How dare you make me scream out loud like that — Mr. Girl (@_Mr_Girl_) June 22, 2020