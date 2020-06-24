When are the Oscars? The 2020-21 awards season schedule

The shows, apparently, must go on.

The COVID-19 crisis forced film production shutdowns and blew up the distribution chain when movie theaters were closed in March, all of which has the various awards groups rethinking their calendars. Here’s a running tab of the entertainment industry’s rescheduled awards, and major film festival and dates. Accepting that the situations must all be fluid — and many dates are still likely to change — here’s what we know right now.



JULY 2020

28 - 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations

SEPTEMBER 2020

2-12 – Venice International Film Festival (VIFF)

4-7 – Telluride Film Festival

10-19 – Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

20 – 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

25-Oct. 11 – New York Film Festival (NYFF)

OCTOBER 2020

22 – Gotham Award Nominations (IFP)



NOVEMBER 2020

30 – 30th Gotham Awards (IFP)

JANUARY 2021

24 – 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

31 – 63rd Grammy Awards

FEBRUARY 2021

28 – 78th Golden Globe Awards (HPFA)



MARCH 2021

7 – 25th Critics’ Choice Awards



APRIL 2021

11 – BAFTA Awards

24 – The Film Independent Spirit Awards

25 – The 93rd Academy Awards (Oscars)