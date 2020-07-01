‘Justice League’ star Ray Fisher accuses Joss Whedon of ‘gross, abusive’ behavior on set

“Justice League” actor Ray Fisher is speaking out about his experiences while working on the 2017 superhero film.

In a Wednesday tweet, Fisher claimed that director Joss Whedon’s “on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.”

He added that Whedon was “enabled, in many ways, by [‘Justice League’ producers] Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.”

Whedon had no comment in response to Fisher’s allegations. Warner Bros. also declined to comment.

Advertisement

Fisher’s accusation follows a Monday tweet where he “forcefully retract[ed]” positive comments he had previously made during Comic-Con 2017 that “Joss is a great guy and Zack [Snyder] picked a good person to come in and finish up for him.”

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.



He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.



Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

The fifth installment of the so-called “DC Extended Universe,” “Justice League” brought together all of the franchise’s superheroes to form a new team and save the world. Fisher plays Victor Stone, a.k.a. Cyborg, who was briefly teased in Snyder’s 2016 film “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Advertisement

The film also featured Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ezra Miller as the Flash.

Whedon, who had directed “The Avengers” and its first sequel for Marvel in addition to creating TV series including “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” was tapped to take over for Snyder when he left “Justice League” due to a family tragedy. The film was was critically panned but grossed $658 million worldwide.

Although Snyder remains the credited director of the film, fans who were dissatisfied with the original cut rallied on social media for the release of the “Snyder Cut,” a mythical version of the story as Snyder intended. The sustained enthusiasm over the years, encouraged by Snyder and “Justice League” cast members, led to Warner Bros. announcing in May that Snyder’s cut of the film would be completed and released on HBO Max.

Johns was formerly DC Entertainment’s president and chief creative office, while Berg was formerly Warner Bros. co-president of production. Both stepped away from those roles as the company re-evaluated its approach to DC films following the release of “Justice League.”

Advertisement

Berg told Variety on Wednesday it was “categorically untrue” that they “enabled any unprofessional behavior.”

Times reporter Josh Rottenberg contributed to this story.