‘Scott Pilgrim’ cast and director Edgar Wright reunite for epic table read

Happy 10th anniversary, “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.”

In commemoration of the action comedy’s summer 2010 debut, director Edgar Wright reassembled its all-star cast Monday for an epic table read of Wright and Michael Bacall’s screenplay adapted from Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel.

“Welcome to a very special read of ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,’” Wright said at the top of the reunion, released via Entertainment Weekly. “Clearly we’re all exactly the same, and the world hasn’t changed a bit ... But in all seriousness, the love that you — the fans — have continued to show this movie ... has not only kept this movie alive and kicking, but it has sustained us and our friendships as well.”

“Scott Pilgrim” costars Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ellen Wong, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Mae Whitman, Jason Schwartzman, Alison Pill, Satya Bhabha, Brandon Routh and Mark Webber all reprised their roles via video chat for the read. Only a few from the original cast, including Brie Larson and Kieran Culkin, were not present.

“It’s such a joy to reconnect with these people you see on the screen and revel in the madness that is ‘Scott Pilgrim’ once again,” Wright said.

After a brief roll call, the actors dived into the script, which centers on Scott (Cera), a bassist for an indie rock band on a mission to end up with the girl of his dreams (Winstead) by defeating an evil legion of her exes. The reunion also doubled as a fundraiser for Water for People, a global nonprofit that provides communities with sanitation solutions and clean water.