Hollywood honors ‘chameleon’ director Alan Parker: ‘a great artist’

Actors, comedians, filmmakers and more are paying tribute to English director Alan Parker, who died Friday at age 76 after a long illness.

Ben Stiller, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sanjeev Bhaskar and John Cusack are among the many who have honored Parker on social media. The veteran filmmaker boasted a variety of credits, including “Evita,” “Midnight Express,” “Mississippi Burning” and “Bugsy Malone.”

“So sad to hear of Alan Parker’s passing,” Stiller wrote on Twitter. “What a great director who made what I consider ‘real’ movies. He inspired so many filmmakers: ‘Fame’, ‘Midnight Express,’ ‘Mississippi Burning’...Watch his films — they are some of the best of the 70s and 80s.”

“Evita” composer Webber remembered his “friend and collaborator” Parker as “one of the few directors to truly understand musicals on screen,” while Modine, who starred in 1984’s “Birdy,” hailed him as “a great artist [whose] films will live forever.”

“So very sad to share the news of the passing of my dear friend, Sir Alan Parker,” Modine tweeted. “Being cast in his epic film, Birdy, transformed my life. ... Godspeed, Sir Alan.”

During his decades-long career, Parker’s feature films collected 10 Oscars, 10 Golden Globes and 19 BAFTA Awards. Both the American and British film academies released statements on Twitter saluting the decorated filmmaker.

“From ‘Fame’ to ‘Midnight Express,’ two-time Oscar nominee Alan Parker was a chameleon,” the American academy tweeted. “His work entertained us, connected us, and gave us such a strong sense of time and place. An extraordinary talent, he will be greatly missed.”

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of BAFTA Fellow Alan Parker,” BAFTA tweeted. “As BAFTA-winning filmmaker, he brought us joy with Bugsy Malone, The Commitments, Midnight Express and many more.”

Fabulous director of such varied output: Bugsy Malone, Fame, Midnight Express, Commitments, Mississippi Burning etc and a lovely conversationalist #RIPSirAlanParker BBC News - Sir Alan Parker, director of Bugsy Malone and Evita, dies aged 76 https://t.co/rCoXG6kIds — Sanjeev Bhaskar (@TVSanjeev) July 31, 2020

“RIP to a great filmmaker ⬇️

Variety: Alan Parker, Director of ‘Bugsy Malone,’ ‘Midnight Express,’ Dies at 76 https://t.co/MhFkwNLaBm”” — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 31, 2020

R.I.P. Alan Parker one of the best and most versatile directors of our time. He could do it all with style. pic.twitter.com/DWfh6HG3jc — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) July 31, 2020

Look at this body of work



Bugsy Malone

Midnight Express

Fame

Shoot the Moon

Pink Floyd: The Wall

Birdy

Angel Heart

Mississippi Burning

The Commitments

Evita...



Alan Parker — Brendon Small (@_Brendonsmall) July 31, 2020

Alan Parker has died - by law we should all watch Bugsy Malone- it will make us feel better — Jenny Eclair (@jennyeclair) July 31, 2020

I must have seen ANGEL HEART at least 10 times in the theater. It inspired me and contributes to do so to this day. One of my absolute favorites. Rest In Power, Alan Parker. pic.twitter.com/d9uejMII2n — gary graham (@thegarygraham) July 31, 2020