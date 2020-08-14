Top 5 panels to check out during DC FanDome

The DC FanDome programming schedule has been released.

The scheduling site for DC’s free, virtual fan event launched Friday, revealing over 100 hours of various presentations, discussions, screenings and musical performances.

Kicking off Aug. 22 at 10 a.m., the 24-hour DC FanDome celebrates everything DC: comic books, films, television shows, games and more. The programming, featuring over 300 guests, will be accessible through the six different areas of DCFanDome.com.

The schedule for DC FanDome’s virtual main hall, called the Hall of Heroes, includes panels for DC’s most anticipated upcoming films such as “Wonder Woman 1984,” “The Suicide Squad,” “The Batman,” “The Flash,” “Black Adam” and the so-called Snyder cut of “Justice League,” as well as a spotlight on the Sandman Universe and the women of color who portray some of DC TV’s most memorable characters.

Unique programs are also scheduled for the five other immersive “Verses” of DC FanDome. The WatchVerse area will host programming for DC’s television series such as “The Flash,” “Black Lightning,” “Batwoman,” “Pennyworth,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “DC’s Stargirl” and “Doom Patrol,” as well as screenings of a Dwayne McDuffie documentary and an episode of “Static Shock.”

The KidsVerse will house children’s programming and sneak peeks, YouVerse will be home to fan-generated content, the InsiderVerse will offer behind-the-scenes looks at all areas of the DC universe, and the FunVerse is the place to head for merchandise and activities.

Below are five must-see panels during DC FanDome. The full programming slate is available at DC FanDome’s customizable scheduling site.

“Wonder Woman 1984” panel, 10 a.m. (Hall of Heroes)

Actors Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal as well as director and co-writer Patty Jenkins will be on hand to discuss the upcoming “Wonder Woman” sequel and answer pre-solicited questions from fans around the world. The presentation will also include a brand-new sneak peek of “Wonder Woman 1984.”

“The Suicide Squad” panel, 12 p.m. (Hall of Heroes)

Director James Gunn and members of the Suicide Squad will be on hand for “the ultimate elimination game” that will test each member’s knowledge of the Squad. Gunn, who has promised that the sequel to 2016’s “Suicide Squad” is “100%, zero interference, no-holds-barred ME,” will also be answering some fan questions about the film.

I can confirm #TheSuicideSquad is 100%, zero interference, no-holds-barred ME, &, again, I can't wait for you guys to get a glimpse of it at #DCFanDome. (Yes, I'm pimping FanDome a lot, but that's because I know how exciting it's going to be - for my film & other stuff too!😬) https://t.co/CClwKIi5nS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 4, 2020

The Snyder cut of “Justice League” panel, 2:45 p.m. (Hall of Heroes)

Director Zack Snyder will field some questions about his version of the movie that will exist because the fans kept asking for it. “Surprise guests” have also been teased.

“Batwoman” panel, 7:30 p.m. (WatchVerse)

New Batwoman Javicia Leslie will be joined by fellow cast members Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson and Nicole Kang, as well as executive producers Caroline Dries and Sarah Schechter, to discuss the series and offer a sneak peek at Season 2.

Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco), left, and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) in an episode of “Harley Quinn.” (DC / Warner Bros. )

“Harley Quinn” panel, 8:15 p.m. (WatchVerse)

The voice cast of the animated “Harley Quinn” — Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, Matt Oberg and Alan Tudyk — plus executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey and supervising producer Jennifer Coyle will be on hand to revisit some of the show’s most memorable moments so far. Just remember that this cartoon is not for kids.