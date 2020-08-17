Paris Hilton reveals ‘nightmares’ of childhood trauma in ‘This is Paris’ doc trailer

Socialite turned reality star turned DJ Paris Hilton continues to chip away at the faux reality of her public image with “This Is Paris,” an upcoming YouTube Originals documentary about who she really is.

The hotel heiress recalls “nightmares” about trauma from her childhood in the trailer, revealed Monday, which deconstructs the vapid blond persona she built in the early aughts when she starred in the Fox and E! reality series “The Simple Life” as a rich fish-out-of-water.

And it looks like she’s attempting to dissect “the façade of the happy-perfect life” she curated — you know, the tiny-pup-carrying, colorful-tracksuit-wearing, “that’s hot"-characterizing, three-day-jail-time-serving world of the glamorously privileged.

“I created this brand, this persona, this character, and I’ve been stuck with her ever since,” the 39-year-old original influencer says in the trailer.

Her words play over clips of her cushy home life, DJ and red-carpet appearances, heated altercations, emotional testimonials from her and sister Nikki Hilton, and paparazzi footage with her former stylist Kim Kardashian.

Elsewhere, she adds: “Sorry, I’m so used to, like, playing a character, that it’s, like, hard for me to be normal.”

And: “I feel like the whole world thinks they know me. No one really knows who I am. I don’t even know who I am sometimes. I didn’t used to be that way.”

Hilton references previously unrevealed childhood trauma, offering no details, that she overcame by “thinking about who I wanted to become.”

The documentary was directed by Alexandra Dean (“Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story”), and Hilton handed over full control of the project to the filmmakers.

“This Is Paris” debuts on YouTube Sept. 14.